Bagger Racing League is Back at the Daytona International Speedway!

BOARDMAN, OHIO I SEPTEMBER 26th, 2023, I BRL NEWSWIRE- The Bagger Racing League (BRL) and the American Sport Bike Racing Association (ASRA) are teaming up to bring back two, thrilling bagger racing classes to ASRA’s Race of Champions at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on October 21st.

After successful races in Pittsburgh and Blackhawk Farms, Bagger Racing League and ASRA are joining forces to deliver a full lineup of action-packed races. You won’t want to miss BRL’s renowned Bagger GP class and an exciting new AMA-sanctioned Production Stock Bagger class, featuring the hottest up-and-coming racers.

“We are excited to team up with Bagger Racing League and AMA to bring back these two bagger racing classes to our championship series in Daytona said ASRA President, Alex Spellman. As the originators of bagger racing, BRL brings an unrivaled level of cool factor and competitive spirit to our races.” “We plan to expand BRL’s participation into our national race series for 2024 and in the years to come.”

In addition to the Daytona Race of Champions, Bagger Racing League is also hosting its own championship race at the Willow Springs International Raceway in Rosamond, CA on November 18th, and 19th. This grand finale will determine the best Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle bagger racers for the2023 series.

Rob Buydos, the founder, and president of Bagger Racing League, sees ASRA’s national race series as a tremendous opportunity for the V-Twin industry. He believes that this partnership will expose the next generation of consumers to the thrill of riding and racing American, V-Twin motorcycles. Don’t miss out on the thrilling action at ASRA’s Daytona Race of Champions and Bagger Racing League’s grand finale in Rosamond, CA.