The Battle for Ohio at Powerline Park GNCC Powerline Park in Ohio was host to the seventh round of the GNCC series. As has been the case all year, rain leading up to the race made for slippery and muddy conditions. Both our XC2 riders got off to good starts. They were in third and fourth positions heading into the woods. Brody Johnson at one point during the race was in second place but started suffering from arm pump early on and faded back from the lead pack. He was able to relax a bit and overcome it to put in better lap times and ultimately finish in sixth place in class. Jay Lipscomb lost a little bit of ground during the race but put in a strong charge at the end to make a pass to finish in seventh place in XC2. In the XC3 race, Jhak Walker battled for the holeshot but had to settle for second place going into the woods. He was soon able to make the pass for the lead, which he kept until the fifth lap when he had an issue that saw him lose one position. He would hold on to finish in second place. Walker still has the series points lead after seven rounds.