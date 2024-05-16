Battle for Ohio at Powerline Park GNCC

Powerline Park in Ohio was host to the seventh round of the GNCC series. As has been the case all year, rain leading up to the race made for slippery and muddy conditions. Both our XC2 riders got off to good starts. They were in third and fourth positions heading into the woods. Brody Johnson at one point during the race was in second place but started suffering from arm pump early on and faded back from the lead pack. He was able to relax a bit and overcome it to put in better lap times and ultimately finish in sixth place in class. Jay Lipscomb lost a little bit of ground during the race but put in a strong charge at the end to make a pass to finish in seventh place in XC2. In the XC3 race, Jhak Walker battled for the holeshot but had to settle for second place going into the woods. He was soon able to make the pass for the lead, which he kept until the fifth lap when he had an issue that saw him lose one position. He would hold on to finish in second place. Walker still has the series points lead after seven rounds.
Results:
Brody Johnson » 6th Place » XC2
Jay Lipscomb » 7th Place » XC2
Jhak Walker » 2nd Place » XC3
Factory 250 RR
“I got off to a great start going into the woods in fourth and moved into second quickly. I would run with the leader for the majority of lap one. The curvy rutted track caused some arm pump towards the end of lap one so I had to settle down a bit for lap two to try and regroup. After a slower second lap and a pit stop, I was able to loosen up and start riding better again but I lost the front group. I would ride the rest of the race pretty well and finish sixth in the XC2.”
Factory 250 RR
“It was a decent day at the Powerline GNCC. I got off to a good jump at the start but I struggled with arm pump the first lap. I was finally able to put in some solid laps toward the end and finished seventh place in XC2. A couple of weeks break to keep getting better and give it another shot.”
Factory 125 RR
“My day started out very well making my way into the lead early lap one and catching up to some XC2 guys. I was feeling very comfortable with the lead and was running in the top 20 overall until I hit a setback. I’m ready to get redemption at the next one.”
