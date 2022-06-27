BMW Motorrad USA and California Superbike School Renew Relationship

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 27, 2022…BMW Motorrad USA would like to announce its renewed relationship with long time partner – The California Superbike School. BMW Motorrad USA and the California Superbike school enter their 13th year of collaboration, providing student riders with the opportunity to learn and improve their skills on one of the school’s 31 advanced BMW S 1000 RR motorcycles. California Superbike school itself celebrates 42years of helping thousands of students of all skill levels become better and safer riders, not only on the track but more importantly, on the street.

“When BMW launched the S 1000 RR in 2009, it was the most advanced 1000 cc sport bike on the market and its performance and features, such as ABS and traction control, made it an immediate fit for the California Superbike School and for our shared values of teaching riders how to be safer both on track and on the street.” said Luciana Francisco, Head of Brand and Marketing, BMW Motorrad USA. “13 years on, the BMW S 1000 RR is lighter, quicker, even more advanced and continues to be the top choice for instructing both new and experienced riders at the legendary CA Superbike School. We look forward to many more years of helping Keith and Dylan Code and their team of instructors train future generation of riders.”

The California Superbike School, based in Los Angeles, CA, was founded in 1980 by 2-wheel racing and instructing legend Keith Code. Since then, over 150,000 riders have gone through the school, including professionals who have gone on to win 94 World and National Championships. The CA Superbike Schools also uses specialized training motorcycles (with outriggers) such as the Panic Brake Trainer and Slide Bike Trainer, allowing students to experience and learn important skills with increased safety. One Day Schools and Two-Day Camps are available at 12 locations around the USA.

“Partnering with BMW using the S 1000 RR was one the best moves we’ve made. The bike scores high in every category, especially in the areas of safety, predictability, handling, and a smooth delivery of power. Newer riders and racers alike seem to all love the Double R. The team at BMW Motorrad North America have a passionate devotion to rider training and safety, so the partnership works well.” Said Dylan Code, Vice President California Superbike School

