BOUNCES BACK WITH A PODIUM FINISH AT FOXBOROUGH SX

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin fought his way back to the 450SX podium on Saturday with an impressive third-place result at Round 15 of the AMA Supercross Championship. After breaking a three-race podium streak last weekend, Musquin has successfully gotten himself back on-track for a strong finish with two rounds remaining in the 2022 championship.

Qualifying fourth, Musquin had a positive start to the day and he kept the momentum rolling as the gate dropped for 450SX Heat 1. Piloting his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION into the early lead, Musquin rode his own race out front for a majority of the race. Midway through, Jason Anderson made a fighting attempt to overtake the lead and he went down, which allowed Musquin the breathing room he needed to secure his first heat-win of 2022.

In the Main Event, Musquin got off to a strong start once again, racing inside the top-five early on. In a fast-paced battle amid the top riders up front, Musquin kept his sights focused ahead and it wasn’t long before he gained a podium position. From there, he maintained a fast and steady pace in third to score his fifth podium appearance of the season in Massachusetts.

Marvin Musquin: “I’m enjoying the riding with the new setup on the bike. The track was challenging but I enjoyed it. Towards the end of the season, I’ve been feeling pretty good and getting on the podium right now is huge. I had a bad start but somehow, in the first two corners, I gained some time. It was a long Main Event but I managed to be consistent and get third tonight.”

Coming off a strong performance last week in fourth, defending 450SX Champion Cooper Webb began the day strong with a holeshot in 450SX Heat 1. He battled with his teammate Musquin early on before shuffling back to third, where he ultimately finished in the heat.

In the Main Event, Webb was hot off the start once again as he powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to another holeshot and the early lead. He held off a hard-charging group of riders for the first four laps before dropping into second early on. The defending champion lost his footing just before the halfway mark and he never seemed to recover for the rest of the race, ultimately finishing just outside the top-five in sixth.

Cooper Webb: “Today was a bit of a tough day. In the heat race, I got a great start with a holeshot but my exhaust ended up falling off. I got another holeshot in the Main Event, which is really awesome, and I was able to lead a few laps and then got shuffled back pretty quickly and really just struggled after that. I kind of struggled with the track conditions all day but we left healthy and am looking forward to the last two.

Team rider Max Vohland announced this week that he will miss the remainder of the 250SX Eastern Championship after suffering a broken thumb during a practice crash earlier in the week.

Next Race: April 30 – Denver, Colorado

Results 450SX Class – Foxborough SX

1. Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 24 laps

2. Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, +03.111

3. Marvin Musquin (FRA), KTM, +18.166

OTHER KTM

6. Cooper Webb (USA), KTM

12. Benny Bloss (USA), KTM

15. Fredrik Noren (SWE), KTM

17. Henry Miller (USA), KTM

18. Kevin Moranz (USA), KTM

19. Tristan Lane (USA), KTM

Standings 450SX Class 2022 after 15 of 17 rounds

1. Eli Tomac, 341 points

2. Jason Anderson, 298

3. Justin Barcia, 275

OTHER KTM

5. Marvin Musquin, 266

7. Cooper Webb, 244

13. Shane McElrath, 101

15. Aaron Plessinger, 97