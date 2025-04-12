Bulega wins Race1 with Pirelli’s new supersoft rear tyre

· A winning debut for the new Pirelli E0126 rear tyre with the supersoft development compound which, in combination with the standard SC1 medium front, led Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) to victory in Race1 at the Pirelli Dutch Round at Assen, Holland. This tyre combination proved to be the most popular in the race, having also been chosen by Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), second and third respectively. At the rear, only Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) opted for the standard SCX. Four riders chose the hard SC2 front tyre: poleman Sam Lowes (Ducati), Toprak Razgatlıoğlu (BMW), Tito Rabat (Ducati) and Zaqhwan Zaidi (Honda). · The extrasoft SCQ rear tyre also made its first appearance of the season, and in combination with the SC1 front tyre allowed Sam Lowes (Ducati) to take his first pole position in WorldSBK, also recording a new all-time lap record with a time of 1’32.596 and improving by more than three tenths on the previous one set by Toprak Razgatlioğlu in 2022. · In WorldSSP, the SC1 front and SCX rear combination proved to be the best performing at Assen: it was the most popular choice on the grid and allowed Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta) to win Race1. The same combination led Can Öncü (Yamaha) to take pole position yesterday with a time of 1:36.184, a new track record lap for the category. The new development supersoft has shown good potential



“The mild weather in Assen during these first two days has allowed us to see the new development rear in E0126 specification in action, and the results are very promising. This specification was chosen almost unanimously for the start of Race1: a very encouraging result, in line with what was already observed two weeks ago in Portimão, where the development soft in E0125 specification, equipped with the same structure, obtained equally positive feedback. The unusually high temperatures put a strain on the front tyres, both the SC1 and SC2, which showed higher levels of wear than expected. The extrasoft SCQ used in Superpole paid off, with Sam Lowes setting a new track record.”