Consistency on Opening Day at Argentina WorldSBK

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Show Consistency on Opening Day at Argentina

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team returned to action today at Circuit San Juan Villicum, Argentina, with Garrett Gerloff going tenth fastest in Free Practice 2, while Kohta Nozane was 18th overall.

 

In the opening session, American rider Gerloff gained confidence around the Argentinean track to finish 12th on a 1’39.291, with his Japanese teammate also getting to grips with the 4.276 km circuit, going 20th fastest (1’40.617).

After a small delay, both GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s riders got going again in the hotter afternoon session, focusing on their long-run pace. Gerloff was still able to improve his lap time, putting himself 10th fastest (1’38.701) late in the session, having shown superb consistency during a 15-lap stint prior to that late effort.

On the other side of the garage, Nozane improved his time by an impressive 1.132s to go 18th fastest on a 1’39.485. Moreover, the Japanese ace produced a quality 11-lap run, demonstrating solid speed throughout.

The two GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s riders will be back tomorrow, firstly with FP3 at 10:00 local time (GMT -3), then with the Tissot Superpole at 12:10 and Race 1 at 15:00.

FP1 Results
FP2 Results

Garrett Gerloff: P11 – 1’38.701
“Overall we didn’t completely get what we wanted, but at least we were consistent. We had to try something and take the most from this opening day in Argentina. The pace is not too bad, but we need to make further improvements as our goal for tomorrow is to get closer to the top positions and fight for it.”

Kohta Nozane: P18 – 1’39.485
“We made a really good improvement from morning to afternoon and our pace was consistent. That’s something to be happy with, but we still need to keep working to be faster and ready for tomorrow’s race. We’ll keep doing our best and I’m sure we can build a solid weekend here in Argentina.”

