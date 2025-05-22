Contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martín is Valid Aprilia States

Press release Aprilia Racing
The contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martín is valid and in effect, and as such, it must be respected by both parties until its expiration (end of 2026). Aprilia Racing has honoured it in full, within the agreed upon timelines and terms, and will continue to do so in the future.

Aprilia Racing denies that any negotiations have taken place between the parties to modify the duration of the contract, which remains as originally agreed upon. The team has no comment on matters that do not directly concern it but expects other teams to refrain from making any kind of offer to riders who are under contract. Such behaviour would, in any case, not be legitimate.

The entire Team will continue to support Jorge throughout his recovery process, as it always has, and looks forward to seeing him back on track with the RS-GP.

