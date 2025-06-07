Crash Fest for Beta Race Team at First Ever Round MX Outdoor Nationals

Beta Race Team First Ever Round at the MX Outdoor Nationals is a Crash Fest. The second round of the Pro Motocross Season was in Northern California for the Hangtown Motocross Classic. This was the first outdoor national that the Beta USA team has competed in. The weather was in the triple digits, and just surviving the day was key. Tip-overs and crashes were the theme of the day as the riders struggled in the heat. The team for Hangtown was comprised of three riders: Benny Bloss, Dare DeMartile, and Bryson Gardner. Regular SX team rider Mitchell Oldenburg is out due to a hip injury. In the first moto, Bloss had a crash that knocked him to the back of the pack, but he was able to put in some burner laps to get back into 22nd place. In the second moto, Benny crashed again, which ended any hope for a result. Sacramento area local Dare DeMartile showed some speed around Hangtown. He recovered from a less-than-ideal first moto after going down to almost crack the top twenty in his second moto. Bryson Gardner had a similar round as Dare did, he had an off first moto but rebounded in moto two as well to improve his standing. The race team took away some lessons from Hangtown to apply to the next couple of rounds. Next up is Thunder Valley in Colorado.