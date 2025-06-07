Crash Fest for Beta Race Team at First Ever Round MX Outdoor Nationals

Beta Race Team First Ever Round at the MX Outdoor Nationals is a Crash Fest.
The second round of the Pro Motocross Season was in Northern California for the Hangtown Motocross Classic. This was the first outdoor national that the Beta USA team has competed in. The weather was in the triple digits, and just surviving the day was key. Tip-overs and crashes were the theme of the day as the riders struggled in the heat.
The team for Hangtown was comprised of three riders: Benny Bloss, Dare DeMartile, and Bryson Gardner. Regular SX team rider Mitchell Oldenburg is out due to a hip injury. In the first moto, Bloss had a crash that knocked him to the back of the pack, but he was able to put in some burner laps to get back into 22nd place. In the second moto, Benny crashed again, which ended any hope for a result. Sacramento area local Dare DeMartile showed some speed around Hangtown. He recovered from a less-than-ideal first moto after going down to almost crack the top twenty in his second moto. Bryson Gardner had a similar round as Dare did, he had an off first moto but rebounded in moto two as well to improve his standing. The race team took away some lessons from Hangtown to apply to the next couple of rounds. Next up is Thunder Valley in Colorado.
“Rough day at Hangtown on Saturday. Qualifying was great and I showed some good speed. I had crashed in Moto 1 and was way back in last, but got back up to 22nd to finish the moto. Ran into some issues in moto 2 early and I wasn’t able to continue. Not the way we wanted the weekend to go, but we get to try again in Colorado.”
Factory 450 RX
“Hangtown! What a good time with the team. Bummed I fell over first Moto, I was fighting for that top 20 after a couple bad starts. Second Moto was better with a 22nd, putting me in 25th overall. I missed the great outdoors, I had a blast!”
Factory 450 RX
“Hangtown was a battle. It was a scorcher out there. I did much better in the second moto as I was able to find more of a rhythm. I didn’t have my best day today, but had a really good time out there and looking forward to getting back after it.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
