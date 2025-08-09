Danilo Petrucci to race for BMW Motorrad Motorsport in the 2026 WorldSBK

Munich. The BMW Motorrad Motorsport family in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) will welcome a new addition in 2026. Italian rider Danilo Petrucci will join the BMW Motorrad Motorsport factory rider line-up in WorldSBK. The 34-year-old fan favourite will compete next year aboard the BMW M 1000 RR for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. He will succeed World Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR), who is set to move to MotoGP for the upcoming season.

Petrucci, well known by his nickname “Petrux,” is one of the most experienced international riders. He raced full-time in MotoGP from 2012 to 2021, with additional appearances in the following two years. He also spent a season in MotoAmerica and competed in the Dakar Rally, where he impressively won a stage. Petrucci joined WorldSBK in 2023. In his 93 WorldSBK races to date with the private Barni Spark Racing Team, “Petrux” has claimed no fewer than 20 podium finishes, including three victories. In the current season, he has already stood on the podium seven times and currently sits third in the championship standings behind leader Razgatlioglu and Nicolò Bulega (ITA). He also leads the Independent Riders’ standings by a wide margin.

“We are very pleased to welcome Danilo Petrucci to our BMW Motorrad Motorsport family in 2026,” said Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport. “We are confident that we can continue our success story in WorldSBK with Danilo. His move to BMW Motorrad Motorsport is more than just a new contract – it is a recognition of his hard work throughout his career. Danilo has more than earned his place as a factory rider, and we are convinced that his passion and skill will help lead our team into the future. His impressive career across various motorsport disciplines is a testament to his talent and ability to perform under the most demanding conditions. Danilo has not only excelled on the track but has also won the hearts of fans with his unique character and authenticity. He’s a true fighter who never gives up, and his positive attitude inspires not only his team but everyone who follows him. We look forward to the challenges and successes ahead, and we are proud to soon have Petrux as a member of our BMW Motorrad Motorsport family.”

Petrucci said: “I’m really happy to join BMW Motorrad Motorsport for the next season in World Superbikes and proud that I will ride the bike that currently bears the number one. It was my target to ride a factory bike because I really want to fight for the World Championship title. So I think that this is the step that I needed to get in the position to achieve that goal. I can’t wait to join the team and I want to thank everyone at BMW and all those people at home who support me. I also want to thank the Barni Spark Racing Team for these three years in World Superbikes and that they enabled me to get into a factory team, which has been my target.”

