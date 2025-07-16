Dates Announced for 2026 H-D Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE (July 15, 2025) – The four-day 2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming® Festival immersed the Milwaukee region in music and moto-culture July 10-13, drawing thousands of enthusiasts to Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Headquarters and Davidson Park, and to local Harley-Davidson dealerships.

The annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming® Festival represents a commitment by Harley-Davidson to its hometown community and a way to promote this vibrant region. Next year’s annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming® Festival is scheduled for July 9-12, 2026, in Milwaukee.

Some key highlights of the 2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming® Festival include:

Veterans Park on the Milwaukee Lakefront – Chris Stapleton Rocks the Main Stage

Chris Stapleton played to a sold-out crowd on the main stage following performances by additional acts including Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, The Droptines, ÖOF TATATÁ, and other artists to close out the event. The Monster Energy Freestyle Motocross Shows featuring pro riders Axell Hodges and Takayuki Higashino thrilled onlookers on Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, due to severe weather in the area, Harley-Davidson had to end Friday’s show earlier than hoped. Due to the shortened performance schedule, all 1-day Friday tickets purchased through official festival ticketing agent Front Gate Tickets will receive a full refund and all 2-day tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will receive a 50 percent refund.

“The decision to evacuate Veterans Park early on Friday was not made lightly, but safety is always our top priority — for our riders, our fans, and our employees,” said Theo Keetell, VP of Marketing. “We knew weather would become a factor later in the evening and made the call early to ensure everyone had time to seek shelter and get off the roads safely. Protecting our community comes first, always.”

The Harley-Davidson Museum/Milwaukee

On Thursday night the Harley-Davidson Museum hosted the Official Harley-Davidson Homecoming® Festival Kickoff Party and Military Appreciation Day, featuring a free concert performance by Buckcherry on the Harley-Davidson Museum Rockford Fosgate® stage. More than 15,000 motorcycles and more than 32,000 attendees visited the Harley-Davidson Museum during the run of the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival to experience the Ives Brothers Wall of Death Stunt Show, the V-Twin Visionary Custom Motorcycle Showcase and many more activities.

Posted on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard