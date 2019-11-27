Day 2 of MotoGP testing at Jerez is brought to an early end by the rain

The rain that fell at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit late in the morning brought an early end to the final day of 2019 MotoGP testing for the riders of the Ducati Team.



Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci could in fact only complete five and ten laps respectively, without being able to carry on with today’s scheduled development work. Dovizioso set a best lap time of 1’37.986 while Petrucci lapped in a 1’38.452 after fitting the tyres he used yesterday.



The MotoGP World Championship will now begin a two-month winter break and the teams and riders will next be back on track at Sepang (Malaysia) from 7th to 9th February 2020 for the first official testing session of the new year.

