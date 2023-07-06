Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2023 Wrap-up Results

Thank you to everyone who supported this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to raise funds and awareness for men’s health.
As fundraising for this year comes to a close, we are pleased to announce that over $7.41 million USD was raised for prostate cancer and men’s mental health.
2023 DGR REVIEW
On Sunday 21st May 2023, riders from across the globe dressed dapper to take part in the 2023 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR). The 2023 edition saw 104,000 riders in 893 cities unite to ride their classic and vintage-style motorcycles, focused on a common cause for good. 2023 marked the 10th year of Triumph Motorcycles’ partnership with the DGR with the aim to make the 2023 event the biggest and most successful to date.
When fundraising closed on the 5th of June it marked another record-breaking year for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. In total, $7.4M USD has been raised to support Men’s health. This total is an increase of 24% compared to 2022 , an incredible achievement by the DGR community despite the current economic climate.
Since the first edition in 2012, more than 500,00 riders have gathered in 121 countries to raise more than $44M USD for men’s health. Triumph became the official motorcycle partner of the DGR from 2014, providing financial support and resources to help raise the profile of the DGR globally.
To mark the huge milestone of the 10th year of Triumph Motorcycles’ partnership with the DGR, Triumph created 250 exclusive Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition Motorcycles, with number 001 reserved to reward the highest fundraiser of the 2023 event.
In addition, to further celebrate the 10th year of the partnership, Triumph revealed an all-new limited-edition range of lifestyle clothing designed in collaboration with the DGR to raise additional funds for men’s health.
The entire Triumph community, from our network of Dealers and fans across the world to our staff, designers and engineers are committed to continuing to grow the reach and impact of the DGR. The record year in 2023 represents the hard work and commitment of the Triumph and DGR community in support of this incredible cause for good.
QUOTES
Mark Hawwa, Founder and Director of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride – “When I first started The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in 2012, it was a unique way to challenge the stereotypes associated with motorcyclists. It was an opportunity to transform the classic motorcycle community into a force for good, raising funds and awareness for causes that desperately needed our attention. Today, this event signifies our global commitment to a community where mental health is prioritized, social connections are strengthened, and where no one feels alone in their struggle.
This is a community of generous, compassionate and determined riders that after 12 years has achieved our strongest year yet, raising US$7.4M for men’s health. Together with Triumph Motorcycles, the DGR has become a symbol of unity, resilience, and passion; and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved together.”
Paul Stroud – Triumph Chief Commercial Officer – “2023 marks Triumph Motorcycles’ 10th year supporting the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, and it’s incredible to see the 2023 DGR event has broken all previous year’s records, with more riders, more cities hosting a DGR, and even more funds raised. To celebrate Triumphs 10th year of the DGR we released the Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition and the limited-edition range of lifestyle clothing to raise funds for men’s health. It’s such an honour to contribute towards the incredible fundraising results of the DGR and the entire Triumph community worldwide is enormously proud of our partnership.”