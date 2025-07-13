Double podium for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team at Donington

The UK Round Sunday ended with both Aruba.it Racing – Ducati riders on the podium.

As in Race 1, Nicolò Bulega‘s start was not incisive, forcing him to battle first with Rea (Yamaha) and Locatelli (Yamaha) before overtaking his teammate to try to close the gap with Ragzatlioglu (BMW). The Italian rider’s pace was better than on Saturday, and on the fifth lap, he set the fastest lap to move within 1 second of the race leader. In the next 10 laps, however, Toprak managed to maintain his lead.

Alvaro Bautista had a great Superpole Race, which allowed him to start from fourth position in Race 2. The Spaniard got off to a good start from the second row but was unable to keep up with the two leaders until halfway through the race. In the final stages of the race, he found the conditions to attack Bulega, who defended well in the last corner.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“We knew it would be a difficult weekend on a circuit that doesn’t suit either the characteristics of our bike or my riding style. I have to admit that we weren’t in a position to attack Toprak, but at the same time, finishing a tricky weekend three times in second place is a positive result”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“I enjoyed the Superpole Race, which allowed me to start with the leading group. As always, however, in the first part of the race, I have to deal with the weight rule, which prevents me from pushing as hard as I would like. From the middle of the race, however, my pace improved lap after lap and allowed me to catch up with Bulega on the last lap. Nicolò closed the last corner well, and there was no point in attempting an aggressive overtaking manoeuvre.”