Double top ten run by Binder and Bastianini in sweltering Thailand for 2025 MotoGP start

The opening round of 2025 MotoGP provided hot and oppressive racing conditions at the Buriram International Circuit but Brad Binder was able to sweat his way to 8th position after starting in 14th. The sixth Thai Grand Prix to occur at the flat and fast layout over 400km north of Bangkok welcomed a sell-out crowd and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Red Bull KTM Tech3 drilled their KTM RC16s to two points-scoring positions.

Brad Binder begins from 14th place and the South African recovers ground to cross the line with 8th and bags 8 world championship points

Enea Bastianini logs his first MotoGP appearance for Red Bull KTM Tech3 and rides superbly to come back from 20th on the grid to score 9th position

Maverick Viñales ends his Red Bull KTM debut with a top 16 classification and just misses the points

Pedro Acosta sets off from second row of the grid but slides out of top five contention at Turn 1. The Spaniard remounts to finish 19th

Jose Antonio Rueda excels for the KTM GP Academy with Moto3™ victory and Alvaro Carpe takes a brilliant 2nd place

The first of 22 Grand Prix races in 2025 lapped the 12 corners of Buriram 26 times, and the temperatures hovered in the high 30s with the asphalt sizzling in the 50s. The heat and harsh demands of the track created headaches for grip, wheelspin and durability. Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder, Maverick Viñales and Enea Bastianini had to gauge the most effective pace while also learn more about optimization of their 2025 KTM RC16s set-up.

Acosta rasped to the edge of the leading group and Binder made his customary rapid getaway and proactive first laps but Pedro’s was decided by a slip into Turn 1 in the formative phases. The Spaniard reboarded the KTM RC16 but circulated far behind the pack and he finished 19th. Brad pushed to the maximum to preserve his speed and tussle for positions. He passed the flag in P8 to grab points for the second time this weekend.

Red Bull KTM Tech3 were thrilled to watch Enea’s steady progress through the field and his expert handling of race rubber. The Italian started from the final row of the grid and made it up to 9th for a very encouraging beginning to his KTM career. Teammate Maverick Viñales struggled with traction from the first laps and could only reach the line in 16th.

MotoGP will jet across the continents and return to the Termas Rio Hondo circuit for the Grand Prix of Argentina in two weeks.

Brad Binder, 8th and 7th in the championship standings: “A really long race, for sure. I knew we had to be really easy on the rear tire and I had to be smooth on corner exit. Very tricky, especially because it is tempting to get excited and chase harder after people. I knew I had to be clever today but I also think I made a bit of a mistake with my tire choice. Anyway, I think we did a pretty good job considering it wasn’t an easy weekend. The team did a great job, so we’ll keep on fighting and hope for more in Argentina.”

Enea Bastianini, 9th and 9th in the championship standings: “I think we made a step this morning and I was positive for the race…but I did not expect the top ten. I think the soft tire helped give me confidence. In the second part of the race I was riding very smooth and was doing OK. It was important to check what I could do with other riders and to work out how and where I can do more. The race was good for this.”

Maverick Viñales, 16th and 18th in the championship standings“Well, we have a starting point. This weekend we had ups-and-downs trying to understand feelings on the bike. Now we need to be more precise and try to improve because I had problems with front grip today. It effected my corner speed. I made the rear tire last until the end of the race but had to use the front too much and it means the lap-times did not come easy.”

Pedro Acosta, 19th and 14th in the championship standings: “A tough day. A shame. We need to understand better what is going on because I had trouble stopping. After the crash trying to brake behind another rider my pace then was not too bad, the guys told me it might have been good enough for the top five. We have to move on and start again in Argentina. That’s it.”

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Generally the first race weekend of the season is very important for information, and we need a couple of races to see where we are. Every lap is important and after two tests and a GP in extreme conditions this is helpful for the future. We know we need to improve in these types of climates but we also know that when it’s a bit cooler then we are competitive. We are learning, and in this way I’m happy. Performance-wise we have work to do.”

Results MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand

1. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati 39:37.244

2. Alex Marquez (ESP) Ducati +1.732

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +2.398

8. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +19.929

9. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +20.053

16. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +28.770

19. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +42.115

World Championship standings MotoGP

1. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati, 37 points

2. Alex Marquez (ESP) Ducati, 29

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati, 23

7. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 10

9. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 7

14. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 4

NC. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 0





KTM GP Academy

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda started the 19-lap Moto3 Grand Prix from the first row of the grid and hoping to build on the pace that he has shown through pre-season testing and both Friday and Saturday at Buriram. The lead group huddled into a dozen riders and Rueda’s teammate Alvaro Carpe hustled into the mix. The race counted down and as the distance evaporated Rueda pulled free with David Muñoz. When his countryman crashed Rueda had a 3.5 second gap over his pursuers and extended that to 7 to confirm his second career success at the beginning of his third Moto3 campaign.

Carpe was busier in a tight fight for P2. The 17-year-old rookie timed his move on the last lap to perfection and earned the runner-up slot by 0.065 of a second.

Jose Antonio Rueda: “To start the season like this is amazing. I can barely describe it. I’m really happy of the work with the team. Also, my teammate, amazing job! It’s great to see and we’ll try to continue like this. It’s what we’ll work for.”

Alvaro Carpe: “Obviously this was a surprise: I’m a rookie! But this was amazing. I’m really happy with this podium. The adrenaline was going. It was so hot. Thanks to all my team for helping me to be here and all the fans and family that got up early back home to watch.”

Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider Joel Esteban took his KTM RC4 to 9th place. The Spaniard fared better than teammate and Argentine rookie Valentin Perrone who went down at Turn 3 with 13 laps to go after contact with another rider.

Moto2 saw the Red Bull KTM Ajo line-up of Deniz Öncü and Collin Veijer enter the fray through 22 intense laps. Öncü showed his greater experience to try and install an effective pace after a tricky first lap that left him deep in the pack. The Turk fought his way back to 12th. Veijer completed his Moto2 debut – and his first Grand Prix in Red Bull orange in what is only his third world championship season – with 20th position and plenty of valuable information of the pace and demands of the division.

Results Moto3 Grand Prix of Thailand

1. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo 32:14.402

2. Alvaro Carpe (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo +7.276

3. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Honda +7.341

6. Dennis Foggia (ITA) CFMOTO Aspar Team +11.644

9. Joel Esteban (ESP), Red Bull KTM Tech3 +21.956

DNF. Valentin Perrone (ARG) Red Bull KTM Tech3

DNF. Jakub Rosenthaler (AUT) CFMOTO Aspar Team

World Championship standings Moto3

1. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo 25 points

2. Alvaro Carpe (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo, 20

3. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Honda, 16

6. Dennis Foggia (ITA) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 10

9. Joel Esteban (ESP), Red Bull KTM Tech3, 7

NC. Valentin Perrone (ARG) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 0

NC. Jakub Rosenthaler (AUT) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 0

Results Moto2 Grand Prix of Thailand

1. Manuel Gonzalez (ESP) +35.13.072

2. Aron Canet (ESP) +2.600

3. Senna Agius (AUS) +6.491

8. Daniel Holgado (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team +13.174

12. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo +18.820

20. Collin Veijer (NED) Red Bull KTM Ajo +24.309

21. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO Aspar Team +24.642

World Championship standings Moto2

1. Manuel Gonzalez (ESP), 25 points

2. Aron Canet (ESP), 20

3. Senna Agius (AUS), 16

8. Daniel Holgado (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 8

12. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 4

NC. Collin Veijer (NED) Red Bull KTM Ajo

NC. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO Aspar Team