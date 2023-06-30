Ducati Offers Rare Memorabilia on First-come-first-served basis

Ducati Memorabilia Project Updated with GP16 Componentry

The Ducati Memorabilia project offers the possibility to purchase authentic parts of the bikes used by official riders in the MotoGP and World Superbike championships

The engine components of the Desmosedici GP16 are new this season: unique collectors’ items for the most passionate Ducatisti

Every single Memorabilia is packaged in an elegant box and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by Claudio Domenicali and Luigi Dall’Igna

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), June 29, 2023 – Racing is a fundamental part of Ducati’s DNA, which has always met the passion of many fans in the world of competitions. Ducati Memorabilia is the exclusive project launched in December 2019 by Ducati and Ducati Corse, that offers the most passionate Ducatisti the chance to become owners of authentic and certified parts of the bikes used in recent years by official riders in the MotoGP and World Superbike Championships.



Ducati Memorabilia is a unique proposal in the world of motorcycle manufacturers, which fulfills the desire of many Ducatisti to collect authentic components of the engines of the official Reds of Borgo Panigale. Connecting rod, piston, camshaft and crankshaft, all components that tell a story of adrenaline and success capable of thrilling many enthusiasts.



New for 2023 is the arrival of the components used in the Desmosedici GP16 engine: the GP16 exhaust camshaft, the original Desmosedici GP16 intake camshaft, the original Desmosedici GP16 connecting rod and the original Desmosedici GP16 piston. Unique pieces that enrich the Memorabilia offer.



Each Memorabilia is packaged in an elegant box and accompanied by its certificate of authenticity signed by Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, and Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager. With the certificate, the owner of the Memorabilia will also find the technical description of the piece he has chosen, as well as a reference – where possible – to the rider and the season in which he raced and final race position as a further guarantee of uniqueness and originality.



The Memorabilia can be purchased from the Ducati Store in Bologna, as well as from the entire Ducati dealer network and online at Shop.Ducati.com. Each piece will be delivered, protected and embellished by a plexiglass case, and accompanied by its certificate of authenticity.



The availability of pieces is limited and requests will be processed on a first-come-first-served basis; it will therefore only be possible to reserve pieces that are in stock. An unmissable opportunity for all Ducatisti and other enthusiasts who have always dreamed of collecting the authentic parts of their heroes’ motorcycles.





