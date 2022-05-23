Embraced the win at VIRginia International Raceway

Herrin Takes The Race Two Win at VIR to Extend His Supersport Lead

From Fourth to First, Josh Herrin Continues His Lead Aboard the Panigale V2

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 22, 2022 – Josh Herrin didn’t worry about much as he took his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V2 to just outside the finish line in race one and embraced the win in race two at VIRginia International Raceway.

Under sweltering conditions, he rode his V2 to victory in the second race, obtaining yet another win. The Ducatisti grabbed the Supersport checkered flag in race two by 0.32 seconds of his old rival, Squid Hunter Yamaha’s Josh Hayes.

Despite the pressure of many riders, Herrin extended his lead in the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship to 88 points, 31 ahead of Samuel Lochoff ( Yamaha).

2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship Standing – Top 5

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 88

P2 –Samuel Lochoff (Suzuki) 57

P3– Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 56

P4 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 47

P1 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 45

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #2): “The track was tough, but the Panigale V2 worked well. We went from off the podium to the winner. The V2 did its job, and I’m looking forward to the next round at Road America – the Panigale V2 will work well there just as it did in Virginia.!”