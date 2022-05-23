Estoril WorldSSP – WorldSSP300 – WorldSBK Results

FOCUS ON THE SUPERPOLE RACE (asphalt: 23°C / air:18°C) After a wet warm up, the choice of tyres to use in the Superpole Race was not easy due to the asphalt that was gradually drying out. The riders on the front row confirmed the slicks used in Race 1, whereas the remaining riders were split between slicks and intermediate tyres. At the start, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) moved into the lead but halfway through the race, Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) managed to overtake. However, the Turkish rider reacted, taking back the lost position and increasing the gap to more than one second. The upset came just a few seconds before the chequered flag came out: Razgatlioglu momentarily lost control of the bike and Rea exploited the chance to take the lead, winning the race. Third place went to Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati). WorldSBK Superpole Race TYRES IN ACTION: RACE 2 WorldSBK (asphalt: 29°C / air: 18°C) In the second race, all the riders chose the supersoft SCX solution for the rear, including Rea and Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) who were on the soft SC0 in Race 1, whereas most of the riders confirmed their choices from Saturday for the front. In the opening laps, Razgatlioglu and Rea were once again the protagonists, followed by Lowes and Bautista. The Ducati rider managed to take the race lead but his rivals responded quickly, resulting in an increasingly heated battle. Due to a mistake, Razgatlioglu lost ground but maintained the pace needed to clinch third place, whereas Rea continued to put pressure on Bautista and, during the final lap, he gained the upper hand over the Spaniard, managing to finish on the top step of the podium, which was rounded out by Bautista, second, and Razgatlioglu, third. WorldSBK Race 2 WorldSSP (asphalt: 24°C / air: 18°C) For Race 2, all the riders opted for slicks. At the front, the unanimous choice fell to the soft SC1, whereas at the rear, rider preference was divided in half between the supersoft SCX option and the soft SC0. At the start, it was Can Öncü (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing), Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team), and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) who formed the leading quartet with constant back-and-forth of positions. A few drops of rain threatened a potential pit stop to change tyres but the pace didn’t slow and Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) caught up with leading group in fourth place. Yamaha riders Baldassarri and Aegerter put on a spectacular show with the leadership changing hands continuously. In the end, Aegerter finished first, taking his fifth win in a row, with second place going to Kyle Smith (VFT Racing) who had caught up with the leading group in the meantime after starting from the seventeenth spot on the grid. Baldassarri finished third. Fourth place went to Oli Bayliss. For more details on the tyres used in the race by the individual riders in the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please see the sheets attached to this press release. WorldSSP Race 2 WorldSSP300 (asphalt: 18°C / air: 32°C) The final event of the Estoril weekend was Race 2 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship. Finishing on the top step of the podium was Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo), protagonist of an incredible comeback ride after starting from the last row of the grid due to an irregularity in tyre pressure. Second place went to Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) and Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) finished third. WorldSSP300 Race 2 GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “It was a fantastic weekend with heated races from start to finish. Just imagine that on the last lap of Superbike Race 2 today we saw five passes in eight turns with the race fast lap done on the penultimate lap. The tyres we chose for this weekend were popular with the riders, as demonstrated by the choices made, but in WorldSBK, the rear SCX was undoubtedly the true star of Estoril. In Supersport, we saw an extremely heated race despite a few drops of intermittent rain, with outstanding performance for the rear SC0. Congratulations to Rea, Bautista, and Razgatlioglu who have been thrilling us from the season start, always under the sign of good sportsmanship and fair-play”.