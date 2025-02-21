Estrella Galicia 0: official beer of Ducati Corse

The Spanish brand, which has partnered with Marc Márquez throughout his career, it will also support the Ducati Lenovo Team in the upcoming MotoGP season

After unveiling its helmet sponsorship with Marc Márquez last week. Estrella Galicia 0,0 announces a broader partnership with the defending World Teams’ Champion

Estrella Galicia 0,0 will be the official beer of the Ducati Lenovo Team. After unveiling its helmet sponsorship with Marc Márquez at the team presentation in January in Madonna di Campiglio (Italy), the Spanish non-alcoholic beer brand is pleased to announce another broader agreement with the Borgo Panigale Factory MotoGP Team.

With this announcement, Estrella Galicia 0,0 consolidates its presence in MotoGP through a partnership with the defending World Constructors’ Champion. This season’s lineup is made up of three-time World Champion, Francesco Bagnaia and the eight-time World Champion Marc Márquez, joining one of the biggest signings that has really shaken up the grid this year and an iconic athlete for the strategy of the beer brand in the world of motorsport.

José Villanueva, Global Content and Partnerships Director at Hijos de Rivera, stated: “We are very pleased to become the official beer of Ducati Corse, an iconic brand in the world of motorcycling with whom we share a philosophy rooted in passion, excellence, and innovation. It is especially gratifying to do so alongside two outstanding champion riders: Pecco Bagnaia – an old friend we reunite with after his junior career – and Marc Márquez, with whom we began our journey in this wonderful sport more than a decade ago. With all these elements, we are confident that the upcoming season will bring us great moments to celebrate with Estrella Galicia 0.0.”

Mauro Grassilli, Ducati Corse Sporting Director said: “I am really pleased to welcome Estrella Galicia 0,0 into the Ducati world and the Ducati Lenovo Team. It’s a brand that has been working in the MotoGP for many years, supporting riders and young talents who dream of competing into the Top class. We are happy that such a solid partner in Motorsport has decided to embrace our project”.

Estrella Galicia 0,0 has a long history of supporting motorsport, with a prominent presence in the paddock as the ‘official beer of MotoGP’. The brand is known for its contribution to the development of motorcycling racing talent since 2011, supporting riders from their first experience in professional competition right up to the elite level that is MotoGP. Marc Márquez is the maximum exponent of this strategy of commitment to talent, but there are more than 20 riders on the grid who have received the support of Estrella Galicia 0,0 at some point in their career. Besides Marc Márquez, one of them has been precisely Francesco Bagnaia, who was a riding for the Team Junior Estrella Galicia 0,0 at Campeonato de España de Velocidad (CEV) from 2010 to 2012 before making the leap to the World Championship in 2013.