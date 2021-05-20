EWC Opener: 50 teams 35 entries six factory teams Suzuki, BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 19.

The opening round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship will take place next month at the Bugatti Circuit in France with 50 teams on the start line.

Yoshimura SERT Motul riders Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon, Sylvain Guintoli and Kazuki Watanabe are ready to start Suzuki’s defence of the world championship aboard the GSX-R1000R and will join a further nine Suzuki-mounted teams in both the Formula EWC and Superstock classes for the 44th edition of the 24 Heures Motos on June 12th.

The event that was due to be held in April, but postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, will be held behind closed doors.

Out of the 50 teams entered, 35 are permanent series entries, including six factory teams: Suzuki, BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha.

The first official practice session will take place on Thursday June 10th and the race will be flagged off at noon on Saturday June 12th.

https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/static.fimewc.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/24HMotos2021_ProvEntryList180521.pdf