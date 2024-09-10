Exciting day at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli as Ducati tests new aerodynamics

Bagnaia Tops Misano Test. Bastianini Third

After an exciting Sunday at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini secured second and third places on the podium, respectively, in front of the home crowd at the San Marino GP, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders returned to the same track for a day of post-race collective testing.

Both Bagnaia and Bastianini waited until 11:00 this morning to take to the track, ensuring optimal asphalt conditions after the downpour that hit Misano overnight. For the reigning World Champion, the day’s program focused on testing several elements aimed at improving the current setup and laying the groundwork for the development of next year’s bike.

Bastianini, on the other hand, concentrated primarily on aerodynamic testing and worked with his team to improve certain aspects ahead of the upcoming Emilia-Romagna GP, also scheduled at the Misano circuit in two weeks. Both riders tested a new Michelin tyre, which gave overall positive feedback.

Bagnaia finished the Misano test in first position, with a best time of 1:30.619 after completing 51 laps, while Bastianini posted the third-best time of 1:30.985 (49 laps).

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (1:30.619):

“It was a positive day that allowed us to focus on different aspects. We mainly worked on some electronics in preparation for next year and then focused on areas where we still need to improve the GP24, which was our base for the day. We also tried the new Michelin tyre, and I really liked it. Overall, I am satisfied. We definitely made a step forward, so I believe we’re on the right path.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (1:30.985):

“It was a positive test. In addition to trying some aerodynamic elements, we also worked on improving my feeling with the medium rear. Compared to the race weekend, I was able to feel comfortable right away, and this will be important ahead of the next race here in Misano. We also tested a new Michelin tyre; at first, it felt a bit strange, but after a few laps, I got used to it and set good times. Overall, I am happy and ready for the next Grand Prix at my home track.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team will return to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on September 20-22 for the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna, the fourteenth round of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.