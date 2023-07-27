Exciting MotoAmerica Showdown at Brainerd International Raceway

Ducati Aces Herrin and Forés Gear Up for an Exciting Showdown at Brainerd International Raceway

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 26, 2023 — Following a three-week break, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC riders Josh Herrin and Xavi Forés head north to Brainerd International Raceway (BIR) in Minnesota for round six of nine in the 2023 MotoAmerica Championship.



As they mount their Ducati Panigales, both riders are sharply focused on dominating this 2.5-mile, 13-turn Competition Road Course—the shorter of the two BIR tracks that opened for racing in 2009.



Forés is coming into BIR after yet another dominant display during the extended double-points MotoAmerica Supersport Championship race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca three weeks ago. Piloting his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Panigale V2, Forés won the 38-lap race by 12.685 seconds ahead of Yamaha’s Joshua Hayes.



The race took nearly an hour and was Forés’ eighth straight win—a new record for the MotoAmerica Supersport class. After winning every race this season, the Spaniard now has a perfect 250 points, 100 ahead of Kawasaki’s Stefano Mesa.



Herrin, the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion, podiumed during each race of the tripleheader MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, achieving a pair of second places and a third.



Riding his #2 Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 R, Herrin is ready to push the envelope at BIR, focusing on more podium finishes to propel him from his current third place in the standings. Herrin, who took a single win this season at Wisconsin’s Road America, currently has 178 points in the Superbike Championship, 39 behind series leader, Yamaha’s Jake Gagne.



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati Panigale V4 R – #2)

“Brainerd was my worst track last year, but I’m really hoping to turn that around on the V4R. We’ve had a lot of really good results lately, and I’m just hoping to carry that momentum into this round. I’m so proud of all of the results we have accomplished this year, and I’m so happy to be a part of this team. It makes it really enjoyable to go to the race track.”



Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati Panigale V2 – #12)

“The Brainerd weekend is another new track for me and apparently is the most difficult one as per what the team experience last season. I’m really looking forward to arriving in Minnesota and learning the layout. We are surely in a good momentum, and I would like to keep it and fight for two more wins. But it’s gonna be hard because the rivalry is angry to beat me, and they have some updates on their bikes. But we will work hard as usual and keep the same target.”



The action at the 2023 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship continues on July 28 at BIR. Supersport FP1 begins at 9:40 a.m. CDT, followed by Superbike FP1 at 10:20 a.m.