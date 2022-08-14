Van Erp Victorious at Final EMX125 Round in Finland as Reisulis Secures Championship Silver

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Ivano van Erp ended the 2022 EMX125 season with a sensational 1-1 victory at the ninth and final round of the series in Hyvinkää, Finland. The Dutchman was joined on the podium by teammate Karlis Reisulis, who mounted the third step to secure the silver medal in EMX125 Championship as this season’s runner-up. Van Erp ends the term fifth in the Final Classification, with Ferruccio Zanchi ranking seventh.

Van Erp celebrated a picture-perfect weekend at the EMX125 round of Finland. The speedy ‘432’ topped the timesheets in Timed Practice and established a strong lead in both championship heats for a flawless double-race victory. His visit to the top step of the podium was his third this season.

Reisulis finished as the EMX125 Championship runner-up after a solid and consistent run of 11 top-three finishes, five podium celebrations and two race wins. At the final round in Finland, he charged from outside the top five in both races to secure second in race one and third in race two for third overall.

Zanchi did not complete the opening race after tangling with another rider while battling for 11th. The young Italian bounced back in race two with a sixth-place finish. He ended the Finnish round 14th.

In EMX250, Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Andrea Bonacorsi was out in full force at the ninth round of the EMX250 Championship. The talented Italian charged from outside last position, after a mistake off the gate and a crash early in the race, to finish sixth in race one. At the same time, Rick Elzinga worked up to second position but struggled with a health issue and faded back to fourth. Dave Kooiker rode a smooth and consistent race for eighth.

In race two, Bonacorsi got off to a much stronger start and controlled second position from start to finish, while Elzinga settled for seventh with the championship in mind. Unfortunately, Kooiker could not finish after damaging his bike in a fall.

After an enormous charge through the field in race one and an inspiring performance in race two, Bonacorsi earned himself a place on the third step of the podium. Elzinga was classified sixth overall but has maintained the championship lead. He will now head into the final round in Saint Jean d’Angely, France, with a 40-point advantage. Bonacorsi remains fifth in the Championship Standings, while Kooiker is 12th.

The 10th and final round of the 2022 EMX250 Championship takes place next weekend, August 21st.