Another Moto Victory on His Way to Second at MXGP Unadilla

Even with two weekends off, Cooper brought the momentum of his first moto win of the season at Washougal into the race at Unadilla. He started the day on top of the board, ultimately finishing second in combined times. The New Yorker just edged out his teammate Romano to claim the moto one holeshot, leading the pack around the opening lap. On lap two, he went down but remounted quickly in eighth and rode on with twisted handlebars to make his way to fifth. In the second moto, Cooper grabbed the holeshot and held off the advances of the series points leader. After the competition went down, he continued to ride his own race and built a comfortable gap up front to notch his second moto win of the season.

It might have been his first race at the pro track at Unadilla, but Romano instantly looked comfortable on the extremely tough circuit as he rounded the first turn in front of his teammate only to barely miss out on the holeshot. He battled with the championship front-runners throughout the moto and kept his No. 411 Yamaha in second for over half of the race and would cross the line in fourth for a career-best moto result. Romano was once again near the front in fifth at the start of the second moto but ultimately finished ninth in the challenging conditions to earn seventh overall.

The day started off on a good note for Thrasher, who qualified seventh, giving him a good gate pick for the opening moto. When the gate dropped, he got hung up with another rider and came around the opening lap in 16th. The Tennessee rider never quit as he pushed forward to break the top 10. Thrasher got a better start in the second moto in 11th and made his way to seventh, earning ninth overall.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team is back in action next weekend for Round 10 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek MX Park on Saturday, August 20.