Final race: 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Series Rancho Cordova California

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 13.

Brandon Hartranft: RM-Z450 – 7-6

Max Anstie: RM-Z450 – 9-5

Dilan Schwartz: RM-Z250 – 10-7

Preston Kilroy: RM-Z250 – 14-13

Suzuki riders matched or bettered their top results at the final race of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Series in Rancho Cordova, California at the Hangtown Motocross Classic at the weekend’s 12th round.

Brandon Hartranft, the team 450-class rookie, had his season-best performance with a fifth-place overall finish aboard his Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports/ Suzuki RM-Z450 as teammate Max Anstie finished just one position back on his Suzuki RM-Z450.

And 250-class rookie Dilan Schwartz matched his season-best overall finish with another top 10 result with his BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki RM-Z250. Schwartz’s teammates Preston Kilroy and Derek Drake also both put in strong charges aboard their Suzuki RM-Z250s.

