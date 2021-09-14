Final race: 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Series Rancho Cordova California

September 14, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

AMAMX-12-Brandon Hartranft-5

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 13.

Brandon Hartranft: RM-Z450 – 7-6
Max Anstie: RM-Z450 – 9-5
Dilan Schwartz: RM-Z250 – 10-7
Preston Kilroy: RM-Z250 – 14-13

Suzuki riders matched or bettered their top results at the final race of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Series in Rancho Cordova, California at the Hangtown Motocross Classic at the weekend’s 12th round.

Brandon Hartranft, the team 450-class rookie, had his season-best performance with a fifth-place overall finish aboard his Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports/ Suzuki RM-Z450 as teammate Max Anstie finished just one position back on his Suzuki RM-Z450.

And 250-class rookie Dilan Schwartz matched his season-best overall finish with another top 10 result with his BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki RM-Z250. Schwartz’s teammates Preston Kilroy and Derek Drake also both put in strong charges aboard their Suzuki RM-Z250s.

Final race: 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Series Rancho Cordova California

About Michael Le Pard 6326 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles

2019 Motorcycle Models

Harley-Davidson Delivers Bold Motorcycle Performance And Ride-Enhancing Technology For 2019

August 22, 2018 Michael Le Pard 2019 Motorcycle Models, News, What’s New Comments Off on Harley-Davidson Delivers Bold Motorcycle Performance And Ride-Enhancing Technology For 2019

HARLEY-DAVIDSON DELIVERS BOLD MOTORCYCLE PERFORMANCE AND RIDE-ENHANCING TECHNOLOGY FOR 2019  New Power Cruiser and Infotainment System Top a Full Slate of New Products The all-out performance of the new 2019 Harley-Davidson® FXDR™ 114 model sets the pace for […]