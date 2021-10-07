Final round of 2021 EWC at Most Circuit Czech Republic

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 6.

Endurance World Championship leaders Yoshimura SERT Motul head to the final round of the 2021 EWC at the Most Circuit in the Czech Republic this weekend with a 36-point lead, and on a mission to win a 17th world title for Suzuki.

Team riders Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Simeon will start the 6 Hours of Most, the fourth round of the series, aboard their factory GSX-R1000R with a healthy lead, but the title chase is far from over and will go to the wire.

Like all the top teams, the Yoshimura SERT Motul team has had a busy 2021 season, with a very difficult race in Portugal at the 12 Hours of Estoril, which ended with a 17th place after having to fight back against adversity. But the Franco-Japanese team won the two most important rounds of the championship, the 24 Heures Motos in Le Mans and the Bol d’Or 24-hour races in France and these two crucial victories saw the team take back the lead in the standings with a total of 141 points.

In Endurance World Championship racing anything can happen and nothing is ever won before the chequered flag falls. The team, co-managed by the French team manager Damien Saulnier and Japanese team director Yohei Kato, are always focused on the target, and the Yoshimura SERT Motul team are prepared for all eventualities at the Autodrom Most, which hosts an event of the Endurance World Championship for the first time alongside World Touring Cars.

The 4,212 metre-long track has been open to car and motorcycle racing since 1983. It has 12 right-hand turns, nine left-hand turns and a 792-metre straight. It is a demanding circuit that the 24 competing teams will discover; four teams of which will be mounted on Suzuki GSX-R machinery. Suzuki’s fans will also be watching, with great interest, the performances of the Italian No Limits Motor Team in the Superstock class, currently third in the FIM World Cup standings.

The riders will each take part in two qualifying sessions tomorrow, Thursday, the 7th of October, from 12.00hrs to 13:20hrs (local time) then from 16:20hrs-17:40hrs, to determine the position of each team on the starting grid.

The final round of the 2021 FIM EWC championship will be open to the public, and will be held on Saturday, the 9th of October 9th from 11:00hrs to 17:00hrs CEST.

HOW TO WATCH THE RACE LIVE:

The 6 Hours of Most is being broadcast live on Eurosport’s international network.

Live coverage will begin with the starting procedure at 10.45am (local time) and end at 5.30pm with the podium ceremony, which will celebrate the winners of the race and the 2021 FIM EWC champions.

Endurance World Championship Fans can also experience the suspense of the first edition of the 6 Hours of Most from start to finish on Eurosport’s digital platform with commentary in English and French.

Fans around the world can also watch beyond the Eurosport network. In France, La Chaîne l’Équipe will offer full live coverage from 10.45am onwards. RTBF Auvio in Belgium will also offer full live coverage, together with JSports in Japan, Sky Sport in New Zealand and RTVS in Slovakia.

The international platform Motorsport.tv will live stream the entire race in the Americas and Africa as well as in Asia. The OTT Motortrend platform will show full live coverage in North America, together with Servus TV in Austria and Germany and RTL Play in Luxembourg.

The highlights programme increases the international reach of the FIM Endurance World Championship. In Europe, the highlights of the race will be shown on Sky Sport in Italy, Motowizja in Poland and TV3 Sports; a channel owned by the group AM Baltics. The highlights will also be shown on MAV TV in the United States, SuperSport and StarTimes in Africa, Dubai Sports in the Middle East, Bein Sports in Asia, Nippon TV in Japan, Astro in Malaysia and True Visions in Thailand.