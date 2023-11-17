Final round of EnduroX season: Redmond Results

Two Rounds in Idaho The second to final round of the EnduroX season was in Redmond, OR. Jonny Walker struggled a bit in the first moto to find a rhythm. But he started to feel comfortable with the pace in the second moto for a better result. In the third moto Walker was still in the mix for the overall win on the round but ended up going down and was passed by the rider behind him who then took the lead. The series is coming down to the wire with Walker in the lead by seven points with the final round to come this weekend.