Final round of EnduroX season: Redmond Results

The second to final round of the EnduroX season was in Redmond, OR. Jonny Walker struggled a bit in the first moto to find a rhythm. But he started to feel comfortable with the pace in the second moto for a better result. In the third moto Walker was still in the mix for the overall win on the round but ended up going down and was passed by the rider behind him who then took the lead. The series is coming down to the wire with Walker in the lead by seven points with the final round to come this weekend.
Event Results
Jonny Walker
3rd Place
Class: EX Pro
Tim Apolle
12th Place
Class: EX Pro
Danny Lewis
3rd Place
Class: EX Expert
“I was a bit tense in the first moto. I was losing a bit of time here and there. In the second moto I felt that I had the pace. The racing was tight and I was in it for the overall in the last moto but ended up dropping to second. Looking forward to the final round in Reno.”
