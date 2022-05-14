First edition of #WeRideAsOne event

From Florence to Newport Beach, passing through Vancouver to Mexico City, #WeRideAsOne connected more than 13,000 enthusiasts in the most iconic locations of over 40 countries around the world

The event, organized by Dealers and Ducati Official Clubs, reached its climax during the parade that saw Ducatisti riding through their cities, while sharing passion and enthusiasm for being part of the community

Given the great success of the event, #WeRideAsOne becomes a fixed appointment in the calendar of the Ducati community each first Saturday of May

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 13 May 2022 – The first edition of #WeRideAsOne, the exclusive event organized by the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer, concluded very successfully. Saturday May 7, the community of Ducatisti from every city met to celebrate together the passion for Ducati in all its shades.



The event was organized thanks to the synergy between the Ducati Dealerships and the Ducati Official Clubs, who tailored the program of the day, each in line with their own territory and culture, giving rise to unique events. A total of 224 dealers from the Ducati network, supported by 120 international Ducati Official Clubs, made #WeRideAsOne possible.



More than 13,000 of Ducatisti colored the streets of cities of over 40 countries around the world riding their Ducati and Scrambler Ducati bikes. The highlight of the event was the parade, which involved many enthusiasts riding through the most evocative streets and squares of their own cities: Newport Beach, Vancouver, Paris, Miami, New Delhi, Rome, Mexico City, Sydney, Valencia, New York, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Singapore, Seoul, Hangzhou, Bangkok and Ingolstadt are just some of the cities where #WeRideAsOne was successfully celebrated.



The global appreciation of this first edition pushed Ducati to add #WeRideAsOne to its calendar as a fixed annual event. Every first Saturday of May, Ducati Dealers and Ducati Official Clubs will invite Ducatisti to gather in their cities for a day of fun and happiness.



#WeRideAsOne was also an opportunity to warm up the engines for the upcoming big Ducati party, the World Ducati Week planned from 22 to 24 July at the Misano World Circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’. Tickets can be purchased on the Ducati website.



#WeRideAsOne #WeAreDucati #LetsRideAsOne #WDW2022