Perfect Sunday in Australia as Bautista and Rinaldi take double 1-2 victory and Bulega also wins Race-2 in WorldSSP

The first round of the 2023 season goes down in the annals of Ducati and WorldSBK. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team together with the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team in fact completed the first historic “clean sweep” for Ducati by winning all the races held over the weekend.

After the success of Bautista and Bulega in Saturday’s races, Sunday at Phillip Island is dressed in red again with Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi respectively first and second in both Superpole Race and Race-2 and Nicolò Bulega on the top step of the podium in the second WorldSSP race.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It’s a dream weekend. Undoubtedly the best way to start the season also because we have shown that we were very fast in all conditions, both in the rain and with different temperatures. I am very happy and I want to thank my team, who put me in a position to be able to get these results.”

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“It was a very positive Sunday. After yesterday’s difficult race, it was very important to stay focused and show that the level we reached during testing was the one we can stay at this season. I had a lot of fun in the Superpole Race and in Race-2 I kept a very competitive pace. Compared to last year we have made a big step forward. Now we have to work to fix those details that will allow us to get closer to Alvaro”.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“Winning the first two races of the championship is an incredible emotion that I can’t describe. We have worked so hard this winter, we have never stopped. My team has done an exceptional job, and I have put a lot of effort into training. These sacrifices are paying off. And I can’t wait to be in Indonesia, where I had positive feelings last year.