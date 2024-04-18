First two rounds kick off Motortrials National Championship in Kingsman

The First Two Rounds in the Books for NATC Championship
The first two rounds to kick off the Motortrials National Championship were held this weekend in Kingsman, AZ. Overall the team rode well, Alex Niederer held his own in a stacked pro class. Cole Cullins is improving every loop and seems pumped about his progress. Jay Gregorowicz rode well enough on the first day to the podium, but his knee wouldn’t allow him to match that performance in round two. Sherman Smith won both days in Junior Expert and would have placed well against the expert class. Seth Vorseth fought a tight battle both days to end second place in Expert Sportsman. Pat Calhoun struggled to find his footing a bit in Clubman class but as he gets more comfortable on the bike the result should improve. The next couple of rounds are in June as the series heads east to Tennessee.
Results:
Alex Niederer » 6th Place / 6th Place » PRO Class
Cole Cullins » 8th Place / 8th Place » PRO Class
Jay Gregorowicz » 3rd Place / 5th Place » EX Class
Sherman Smith lll » 1st Place / 1st Place » J-EX Class
Seth Vorseth » 2nd Place / 2nd Place » ES Class
Pat Calhoun » 13th Place / 13th Place » CM Class
EVO Factory 300
“Kingman Arizona is a special place for me as this is where I met my wife seven years ago, therefore I was really looking forward to this event. I had put a good amount of effort into the off-season and wanted to do well here, especially since in the past I had struggled at this location. Well the effort paid off in the sense that I was super happy with my riding, it was the best I had ever ridden here, but unfortunately, it just was not enough to fight with the front of the pack. The elevation and long sections eventually took a toll on me physically and there was just no more in the tank, but I am happy that my riding was on point and I was consistent throughout the weekend. Thanks to all of the team, the sponsors, and my personal sponsors, without all of the wonderful people around us this would not be possible.”
EVO Factory 300
“The first rounds of the NATC Championship were definitely a learning experience. On Saturday I had a lot of good rides along with too many silly mistakes. As frustrating as that was it was also a good feeling to know that slowly but surely I’m figuring it out and making progress even when it doesn’t always feel like it. Sunday was more of the same, really nice rides with some more silly mistakes. Overall Kingman was a ton of fun and I’m ready to get back out there and do it again in Tennessee. Huge thanks to everyone at Beta USA for making this possible.”
EVO Factory 300
“I felt really good Saturday coming out of winter in Pa straight into the altitude of the Arizona high desert. The sections were very technical which I love to ride and the traction was amazing. First loop was ok at 13 points but I was able to improve my loop scores to 8 then 6 on the third loop. I missed out on second place by three points but still took a podium place in third.
Overnight my left knee became pretty swollen and tender so Sunday I put my head down and rode the best I could fighting with a knee that didn’t want to bend. Finished mid pack Sunday.
We have two months until the next rounds at TTC and I’m eager to get my knee back in shape and get a ton of training in.
Even at altitude my 300 Factory performed flawlessly and thanks to mark murphy for taking on pit mechanic and everyone at Beta
EVO Factory 125
“Rounds one and two of the NATC Mototrials series in Arizona went well for me. I went into Saturday determined to ride my best and fight for every point I could. My loop scores got better and better giving me the win in the junior expert class, and 6th overall in expert. Sunday had more difficult sections, but I felt more comfortable and had some really good rides. I was able to get the win on Sunday as well in junior expert and placed 5th overall in expert. Special thank you to Mark Murphy for having the pits organized in between loops and being there to work on any bike problems that we might have had during the trial. Next up Tennessee!”
EVO Factory 250
“I had a fun weekend with good weather, good sections, and the bike ran great. I had some great rides but made some small mistakes that added up. I’m happy with second place going against some tough competitors. I am looking forward to Tennessee. Glad to be on a Beta.”
EVO Factory 300 4-Stroke
“My first competition riding for Beta was positive. Although the results were off a bit I’m learning and getting a feel for the bike. I am excited to keep progressing and looking for to the next couple of rounds back east. Thank you all for the support.”
