First two rounds kick off Motortrials National Championship in Kingsman

“Kingman Arizona is a special place for me as this is where I met my wife seven years ago, therefore I was really looking forward to this event. I had put a good amount of effort into the off-season and wanted to do well here, especially since in the past I had struggled at this location. Well the effort paid off in the sense that I was super happy with my riding, it was the best I had ever ridden here, but unfortunately, it just was not enough to fight with the front of the pack. The elevation and long sections eventually took a toll on me physically and there was just no more in the tank, but I am happy that my riding was on point and I was consistent throughout the weekend. Thanks to all of the team, the sponsors, and my personal sponsors, without all of the wonderful people around us this would not be possible.”