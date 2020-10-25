From nasty crash and bad luck to winning AMA EnduroCross Series at Glen Helen Raceway



ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACER CARRIES EARLY POINTS LEAD INTO ROUND 3

Following his opening round victory on Friday night, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker made it two-in-a-row on Saturday with another strong performance at Round 2 of the 2020 AMA EnduroCross Series at Glen Helen Raceway.

Haaker had a rough start to the day with a big crash in practice but he quickly turned things around in race one as he powered his Husqvarna FX350 into second place off the start. He maintained the second-place position for the majority of the race but a couple of mistakes cost him a position with only two laps to go and he ultimately finished on the podium in third.

With an inverted start in Moto 2, Haaker lined up in the second row but that didn’t stop him from charging his way up to third off the start. He made the pass for first coming into the second lap and from there he maintained a solid pace to win the race two by nearly six seconds.

In race three, Haaker shot off the line to capture the holeshot and he once again set a pace that couldn’t be matched early on. With consistently fast laptimes, the three-time champion raced his way to a 5.8-second victory in the final moto to cap off a successful weekend in southern California.

“Round 2 was another win but per usual the result came with different circumstances,” Haaker said. “I overcame a nasty crash in practice and some bad luck in Moto 1 to finish the night off strong with two wins and the overall. I can’t wait for the races in a week to keep the momentum rolling. I’m looking forward to working with the team and thank them for the continued support!”

Round 3 of the 2020 AMA EnduroCross Series will take place on Thursday, October 29.

Super Pro Class Results – Round 2

1. Colton Haaker, 3-1-1, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Trystan Hart, 1-4-2, KTM

3. Cody Webb, 2-2-3, Sherco

…

6. Noah Kepple, 8-8-6, Husqvarna

Super Pro Class Championship Standings

1. Colton Haaker, 50 points

2. Cody Webb, 42 points

3. Trystan Hart, 40 points

…

6. Noah Kepple, 29 points