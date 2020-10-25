From nasty crash and bad luck to winning AMA EnduroCross Series at Glen Helen Raceway

October 25, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on From nasty crash and bad luck to winning AMA EnduroCross Series at Glen Helen Raceway

PRO PODIUM RD 2
ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACER CARRIES EARLY POINTS LEAD INTO ROUND 3
Following his opening round victory on Friday night, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker made it two-in-a-row on Saturday with another strong performance at Round 2 of the 2020 AMA EnduroCross Series at Glen Helen Raceway.

Haaker had a rough start to the day with a big crash in practice but he quickly turned things around in race one as he powered his Husqvarna FX350 into second place off the start. He maintained the second-place position for the majority of the race but a couple of mistakes cost him a position with only two laps to go and he ultimately finished on the podium in third.

With an inverted start in Moto 2, Haaker lined up in the second row but that didn’t stop him from charging his way up to third off the start. He made the pass for first coming into the second lap and from there he maintained a solid pace to win the race two by nearly six seconds.

In race three, Haaker shot off the line to capture the holeshot and he once again set a pace that couldn’t be matched early on. With consistently fast laptimes, the three-time champion raced his way to a 5.8-second victory in the final moto to cap off a successful weekend in southern California.

“Round 2 was another win but per usual the result came with different circumstances,” Haaker said. “I overcame a nasty crash in practice and some bad luck in Moto 1 to finish the night off strong with two wins and the overall. I can’t wait for the races in a week to keep the momentum rolling. I’m looking forward to working with the team and thank them for the continued support!”

Round 3 of the 2020 AMA EnduroCross Series will take place on Thursday, October 29.

Super Pro Class Results – Round 2
1. Colton Haaker, 3-1-1, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2. Trystan Hart, 1-4-2, KTM
3. Cody Webb, 2-2-3, Sherco

6. Noah Kepple, 8-8-6, Husqvarna

Super Pro Class Championship Standings
1. Colton Haaker, 50 points
2. Cody Webb, 42 points
3. Trystan Hart, 40 points

6. Noah Kepple, 29 points

About Michael Le Pard 4919 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles