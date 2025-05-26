GARCIA CHARGES TO SUNDAY WIN IN SWEDEN TO EXTEND ENDUROGP CHAMPIONSHIP LEAD

Action got underway on a cold Friday night with the Super Test. Garcia came out swinging as usual, but a small mistake right at the finish cost the Spaniard vital seconds and he was forced to settle for fourth-fastest.

Saturday’s racing proved a real test of stamina and skill on the rough Swedish terrain. Despite not having trained since injuring his back at round two in Spain, Garcia came out strong – completing the opening lap in second place overall. Delivering consistent, calculated performances across all tests, he wrapped up the day as runner-up in EnduroGP, while decisively topping the Enduro1 class.

On Sunday, the reigning EnduroGP World Champion returned to full speed. Starting the day with a test win, Garcia went on to clock the fastest time in six of the nine tests, riding with unmatched intensity and flow. He claimed the overall victory by more than 15 seconds, securing his third EnduroGP win of the season.

With his runner-up result on Saturday and his win on Sunday, Garcia earned 37 valuable championship points in Sweden to extend his lead at the top of the standings to 14 points. Josep will carry the leader’s gold plate into round four of the championship – the EnduroGP of Wales – held in Rhayader, Wales, on August 1-3.

Josep Garcia: “I’m really happy with how the whole weekend has gone here in Sweden. On Saturday, it was the first time I had ridden properly since my crash in Spain. I hadn’t been able to train or ride at all, so I knew I wouldn’t quite be on the pace. To be able to take the win on Sunday, especially in such tough conditions, feels far more than just a win for me. It’s incredible – the weeks leading up to this round have been hard and with a lot of pain, but I stayed focused. So to take the victory today, and now head to the next round of the championship with a bigger points lead, is amazing.”

Results: FIM EnduroGP World Championship, Round 3

EnduroGP – Day 1

1. Zach Pichon (FRA), TM, 1:09:49.26

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:10:37.65 +48.39

3. Hamish Macdonald (NZL), Sherco, 1:10:49.87 +1:00.61

4. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:10:51.49 +1:02.23

5. Mikael Persson (SWE), Triumph, 1:10:53.67 1:04.41

Enduro1 – Day 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:10:37.65

2. Mikael Persson (SWE), Triumph, 1:10:53.67 +16.02

3. Samuele Bernadini (ITA), Honda, 1:13:42.53 +3:04.88

4. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA), Triumph, 1:13:55.62 +3:17.97

5. Jed Etchells (GBR), Fantic, 1:14:04.68 +3:27.03

EnduroGP – Day 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 58:53.90

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 59:09.21 +15.31

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), TM, 59:40.57 +46.67

4. Hamish Macdonald (NZL), Sherco, 59:50.70 +56.80

5. Mikael Persson (SWE), Triumph, 1:00:02.67 1:08.77

Enduro1 – Day 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 58:53.90

2. Mikael Persson (SWE), Triumph, 1:00:02.67 +1:08.77

3. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA), Triumph, 1:01:32.09 +2:38.19

4. Samuele Bernadini (ITA), Honda, 1:02:09.27 +3:15.37

5. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Triumph, 1:02:12.24 +3:18.34

Championship Standings (After round 3)

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 109 pts

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 95 pts

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), TM, 91 pts

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 120 pts

2. Mikael Persson (SWE), Triumph, 92 pts

3. Samuele Bernadini (ITA), Honda, 92 pts