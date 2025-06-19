Gardner denied chance for Misano Redemption

Remy Gardner was denied the opportunity to bounce back from a tough opening day in Misano after an incident with another rider ruled him out of Race 2 on Sunday.

Having secured a season-best qualifying position of sixth, the Australian was keen to make a mark in the Superpole Race, but unfortunately was unable to capitalise on his early pace fighting for the podium positions to improve his starting position even further, crossing the line eighth in the 10-lap sprint.

Keen to make amends in Race 2, Gardner got a strong start gaining a number of positions on the opening lap. He tried to stay close and battle with those in the battle up front, maintaining strong speed before he was hit by another rider bringing a premature end to his race.

The team will look to re-group for Round 7 of the 2025 championship at Donington Park in July.

FULL SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

FULL RACE 2 RESULTS

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: P8 / Race 2: DNF

“Unfortunately the feeling was not too great, but we were still able to battle in the sprint race, trying our best to secure a good result and a decent starting grid position for Race 2. At the end we managed to finish eighth, which wasn’t great, but not too bad either. We then tried to improve the performance in the afternoon, but the feeling was not amazing overall to be honest. It was enough to try to fight with those around, but unfortunately I was hit by another rider and I couldn’t do anything and the race was over. Not the way I wanted to finish the weekend, but that’s racing. Let’s try to move on and stay positive for the next rounds.”