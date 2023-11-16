GEARING UP FOR 2024 SUPERENDURO SEASON

For Billy, the 2024 series offers a huge opportunity to clinch a fourth consecutive world title. The FE 350 racer not only claimed the overall victory at every single round in 2023, but he also won all but one of the 15 races held – an incredible achievement and one he hopes to repeat.

Action starts in Lievin, France on November 25, 2023 for round one before then heading to Poland on December 9. In early January 2024, the season resumes in Germany and then visits Romania, Hungary, and Belgium. For the seventh and final round of the championship, SuperEnduro heads to the UK and Billy’s home city of Newcastle, on March 2.

The opening round of the indoor series comes just weeks after Bolt secured second overall in the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. Despite the change of discipline and relatively little time to prepare for the intense, sprint-like SuperEnduro format, Billy is confident of getting his title defence off to a strong start in France in just over one week’s time.

Billy Bolt: “I’m really looking forward to the SuperEnduro season. Hard Enduro went well for me but I’m ready to head back indoors now. As a three-time defending champion, it does add a little extra pressure to the situation, but it also means I’m quite good at it, I guess! Coming from a trials background helps a lot, I think I have a good technical base and my experience helps me to look for lines and read the track pretty well. At the same time, I’m pretty aggressive when it comes to attacking the different features and that really seems to be working well, although the others are beginning to take note, so I need to keep improving. Running up to round one I’ve been training hard and working with the team and on the bike to make sure I can give this new season my best possible shot. Obviously, having the final round in Newcastle is pretty special for me. I grew up just a few miles from the stadium, so it couldn’t be more of a home round for me. Hopefully, I’ll be celebrating my fourth indoor world title with the British fans.”