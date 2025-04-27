Gonzalez takes pole in Moto2 with new Pirelli SCX, Rueda fastest in Moto3

· With the new supersoft SCX rear combined with the SC1 soft front, Manuel Gonzalez (Kalex) took pole position in Moto2™️ in 1’56.301. All the top fourteen riders, including the other two Kalex riders, Albert Arenas and Senna Agius – who completed the front row with the same tyre combination -, managed to lap faster than the previous track record set by Aron Canet in 2023. · In Moto2™️, thanks to the new rear supersoft SCX, at least one rider in every session rode below the previous track record. Already in the first session of the weekend, with 23° C on the asphalt, the improvement was a good 8 tenths of a second, while today Denis Oncu (Kalex) set a new all-time lap record in Free Practice 2 with a 1’39.564, lowering the 2023 record by 1.2 seconds. · In Moto3™️, José Antonio Rueda (KTM), with soft SC1 compound tyres on both the front and rear, took pole position by stopping the watch at 1’43.755, improving David Alonso’s 2024 pole time by 1 second and 2 tenths. The front row was completed by Joel Kelso and David Muñoz, both on KTMs. Unlike the other two, Muñoz chose a medium SC2 compound at the front. New record-breaking supersoft SCX in all sessions



“The supersoft SCX rear compound debut in Moto2™️ was definitely positive. The track temperatures, ranging from 23° C in the morning to 48° C in the afternoon, created ideal conditions for this kind of tyre. All riders used it on most sessions, and it was the common choice for qualifying. The lap record was improved by 8 tenths already in the first free practice session, with the asphalt at 23° C. This trend was maintained in all sessions, culminating in Free Practice 2, when Oncu set the new all-time lap record, and then in qualifying where 14 riders lapped faster than the previous record. A clear sign of how this solution suits Moto2™️ perfectly, and how, thanks to the teams’ refinement work, the margins for growth are still high. If conditions remain stable, the rear SCX + front SC1 combo will probably be the common choice for the race. Rueda’s performance in Moto3™️ was also excellent, improving last year’s pole time by more than a second.”