Gonzalez takes pole in Moto2 with new Pirelli SCX, Rueda fastest in Moto3

· With the new supersoft SCX rear combined with the SC1 soft front, Manuel Gonzalez (Kalex) took pole position in Moto2™️ in 1’56.301. All the top fourteen riders, including the other two Kalex riders, Albert Arenas and Senna Agius – who completed the front row with the same tyre combination -, managed to lap faster than the previous track record set by Aron Canet in 2023.
· In Moto2™️, thanks to the new rear supersoft SCX, at least one rider in every session rode below the previous track record. Already in the first session of the weekend, with 23° C on the asphalt, the improvement was a good 8 tenths of a second, while today Denis Oncu (Kalex) set a new all-time lap record in Free Practice 2 with a 1’39.564, lowering the 2023 record by 1.2 seconds.
· In Moto3™️, José Antonio Rueda (KTM), with soft SC1 compound tyres on both the front and rear, took pole position by stopping the watch at 1’43.755, improving David Alonso’s 2024 pole time by 1 second and 2 tenths. The front row was completed by Joel Kelso and David Muñoz, both on KTMs. Unlike the other two, Muñoz chose a medium SC2 compound at the front.
New record-breaking supersoft SCX in all sessions