GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team returned to action at Cremona Circuit Italy

Garnder Goes Fastest in Cremona Test as GYTR GRT Yamaha Discover New Track

Remy Gardner led the way as the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team returned to action in a one-day test at the Cremona Circuit, Italy, which will make its debut on the WorldSBK calendar on 20-22 September.

Gardner and teammate Aegerter enjoyed valuable track time focusing mainly on learning the new race track on their Yamaha R1 machines, completing 227 laps combined, building both pace and confidence.

Following a lot of work preparing for the upcoming races, Gardner and Aegerter both went for a time attack at the end of the day. The Aussie rider managed to set the fastest time overall with a record lap time of 1’28.860 (completing 112 laps in total), while his Swiss teammate was eighth on a 1’29.506 (115 laps in total).

Remy Gardner: 1st – 1’28.860

“It was a positive test, we managed to learn the track and to gain positive data. In the morning it wasn’t too easy as I still had to find my way through the circuit, but we kept working very well and I felt good on the bike. I was able to set my fastest time immediately when I tried the qualifying tyre, which was also the fastest overall. I think there’s still margin to improve, but we’re satisfied with the job done and I can’t wait to be back testing in a few days as we’ll be having another session in Misano on 30-31 May.”

Dominique Aegerter: – 1’29.506

“It was good to be back after a long time and to test in a new race track. I think we’ve done a decent job, even though we’re still lacking a bit of consistency, but the most important thing was to test the items we had and to gain useful data and that’s what we did. We’ll have also the opportunity to check the info of Remy (Gardner) and Locatelli, the fastest Yamaha and the fastest overall during this test, that will be helpful. I’m glad we’ll have the chance to have another testing session shortly, cannot wait to be in Misano next week.”