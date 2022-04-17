Heavy rain shuffled Atlanta Yamaha Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship Racers

Heavy rain in the early hours of the day postponed on-track activities and shortened the schedule to just one session of qualifying. Tomac had a solid start to the 14th round of the championship, qualifying fourth, and then had another good ride in his heat race to finish second in the tricky track conditions. The red plate holder had a good start in the main event and quickly moved to third but was shuffled back to fifth on that first lap. Tomac put his head down and made his way back to second with five laps remaining. His 11th podium of the season moves him within striking distance of clinching the title as he holds a 53-point lead with just 75-points left on the table.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads north to Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, April 23, for Round 15 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at the Gillette Stadium.