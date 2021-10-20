Return to Italy for MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 20.

The MotoGP paddock makes its return to Italy for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which will be held this weekend at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

For Team Suzuki Ecstar it’s a chance to bag more strong finishes as the season nears its end. During the last visit to the circuit, on September 19th for the San Marino GP, Joan Mir took a tidy sixth place while Alex Rins recorded a DNF. However, both riders really enjoy the circuit and are keen to roll into the last rounds with positive feelings. Mir celebrated two podiums here last year, and Rins has won here and taken podiums in the past.

Last time out at the Circuit of the Americas the GSX-RR duo struggled to reach their full potential, although Rins determinedly came through to fourth. Meanwhile Mir, on only his second visit to COTA on a MotoGP™ bike, finished eighth.

This second stop in San Marino and the Emilia-Romagna region is set to be a scorcher as a sell-out crown eagerly await ready cheer on their favourites. In October the weather can be unpredictable, adding another element of drama to this legendary Italian track.

Joan Mir:

“It’s strange to come back to a circuit again so soon after riding it, but it’s also really nice that we’re returning to Misano World Circuit because it’s a place I like. During my campaign last year I got two podiums at this track and I’d really like to get back on the box this weekend because I think the atmosphere will be incredible. I feel like we can do well, so I’m ready to start.”

Alex Rins:

“We’ve had a little break since Texas, and it’s been nice to recharge a bit at home and refocus for the last part of the season. Last time we rode here I didn’t finish the race and I’m keen to turn that bad memory around and replace it with a nice celebratory memory here this weekend. Misano always has a great vibe and I can’t wait for Friday to get on track!”

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader & Team Director:

“It’s good to come back to Misano for the Emilia-Romagna GP, especially as we had a two-day test here just after the San Marino GP. Those days proved to be very useful and we worked very hard. This weekend we hope to put some of our findings into action. I’m sure it will be a very exciting weekend, and with the weather quite changeable at this time of year, it could be even more so!”