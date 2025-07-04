Herlings to sit out Finnish MXGP after collarbone setback

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, winner of the German and Latvian Grands Prix this season with his works KTM 450 SX-F, will miss round 13 of 20 of 2025 MXGP at the KymiRing and for the Finnish Grand Prix on 12-13 July.
The 30-year-old suffered a broken right collarbone while completing a team training session at Arnhem earlier this week – the sandy circuit that will host the Dutch GP on 24 August. After careful checks and diagnosis in the Netherlands, Herlings was advised to initially try a natural healing process, as opposed to surgery, which will be analyzed further next week.
Herlings has won three motos, scored two Pole Positions and walked the MXGP podium twice for his respective overall victories this season. The Dutchman entered the campaign late after recovering from a right knee reconstruction during the winter but has already gathered enough points to sit 6th in the championship standings.
Jeffrey’s convalescence means he will not travel to Finland. He and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team will then assess the state of his recovery on a daily basis to plan a return to action.
