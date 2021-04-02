High-performance BMW model sold out until fall of 2021

BMW Motorrad reported year-to-date sales of 352 units for the first quarter of 2021. Popular models included the S 1000 RR, the R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS Adventure. With an increase of 34.4 per cent over the same period in 2020, the brand is in a strong position moving into the key spring selling season. And that season will begin filled with excitement, as the arrival of BMW Motorrad’s first-ever BMW M product, the M 1000 RR, begins. Already a huge hit, the high-performance model is sold out until the fall of 2021.

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 6,866 vehicles for the first quarter of 2021. This figure represents an increase of 14.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

“Even with the continued volatility and varying regional restrictions in which our retailers and consumers were operating, the first quarter of 2021 was a positive one for the BMW Group in Canada,” commented Reiner Braun, President and CEO of BMW Group Canada. “The positive momentum with which we closed 2020 has continued into the first quarter of 2021. The innovative programs our retail partners implemented last year to address the operational challenges posed by the pandemic continue to pay dividends and provide our customers a premium experience with our brands.”

“Our customers remain a core target for us in 2021,” shared Braun. “Innovative, digital programs such as remote deliveries, contactless service, virtual auto shows and product walk-arounds – programs that focus on serving our customers how and when they want – are translating into strong sales performance in key segments of the business. From plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles such as the BMW X5 45e, to the highly-emotional, performance-focused BMW M brand, we are well positioned for growth in the Canadian premium segment.”

The new BMW X5 xDrive45e

“The BMW Group has announced ambitious growth targets in the areas of electromobility and CO2 reduction,” continued Braun. “By 2025, deliveries of fully-electric models will have grown by an average of well over 50 percent annually – more than tenfold compared to 2020. This will result in the BMW Group delivering roughly two million fully-electric vehicles to customers worldwide by the end of 2025. And this will include plug-in models perfectly designed for Canadians, such as the fully-electric BMW iX,” concluded Reiner Braun.

BMW Group Annual Conference at BMW Welt in Munich on 17th March 2021.

BMW.

The BMW brand reported 6,003 new vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.6 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2020. Sales of electrified BMW models were at all-time highs, surpassing Q1 2020 volumes of purely-electric and plug-in hybrid BMW models by nearly 350 per cent. This record increase was supported in large part by sales of the BMW X3 30e and X5 45e Sports Activity Vehicles and the BMW 330e Sedan. Canadians have additional purely-electric models to look forward to from the premium brand with the upcoming launches of the all-new BMW iX and BMW i4.

The BMW 2 Series and 8 Series were also contributors to this increase, showing a 207 and 63 per cent volume improvement respectively, compared to the same period in 2020. Also supporting this growth was BMW M. Driven by the launch of the all-new BMW M3 and M4, BMW M sales were up 68 per cent compared to the same period in 2020. More than 23 per cent of all BMW vehicles sold in the first quarter sported an M badge.

The new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé

MINI.

MINI reported sales of 863 units for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 19.5 per cent over the first quarter of 2020. Perennial favourites lead the charge for the MINI brand in the first quarter of the year, with sales of the MINI 3 door and 5 door up 78.1 and 48.9 per cent respectively. This year, MINI will see those models, as well as the MINI Convertible, enjoy a refresh for the 2022 model year.

MINI Family Shot: MINI Cooper S 5-door, MINI Cooper S 3-door and the MINI Cooper S Convertible

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 YoY % YTD Q1 2021 YTD Q1 2020 YoY % BMW Brand 6,003 5,284 13.6% 6,003 5,284 13.6% BMW Passenger Cars 2,276 1,647 38.2% 2,276 1,647 38.2% BMW Light Trucks 3,727 3,637 2.5% 3,727 3,637 2.5% MINI Brand 863 722 19.5% 863 722 19.5% TOTAL Group 6,886 6,006 14.3% 6,886 6,006 14.3%

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, 2021

Motorrad.

The new BMW M 1000 RR.

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 YoY % YTD Q1 2021 YTD Q1 2020 YoY % BMW Motorcycles 352 262 34.4% 352 262 34.4%

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q1 2021

