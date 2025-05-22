Honda reaches 500 million unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production

First motorcycle model was produced in 1949

Activa follows Super Cub (100 millionth) and Gold Wing (300 millionth) as latest motorcycle produced to hit major milestone

First motorcycle factory outside of Japan opened in Belgium in 1963

Honda motorcycle and scooter production facilities exist in 23 countries

Honda’s cumulative global production of engine/motor-powered motorcycles has reached 500 million units — a world-first* achievement — 76 years after the company began mass production of motorcycles in 1949 with the Dream D-Type.

Since its founding in 1948, Honda has developed and provided products and services that meet the needs of customers in many countries and regions based on its belief that “the purpose of technology is to make people’s lives easier.”

Honda began mass-production of motorcycles at its first overseas production facility in Belgium in 1963, and since then, has expanded its production globally in accordance with its fundamental principle of “producing locally where there is demand.” As a result, Honda achieved its 100 million-unit milestone in 1997, its 200 million-unit milestone in 2008, and its 300 million-unit milestone in 2014. In 2018, Honda’s annual production exceeded 20 million units for the first time in its history, and cumulative global production reached 40 million units in 2019. Although the annual production of motorcycles temporarily declined due to COVID-19 in 2020, demand has steadily recovered worldwide to pre-pandemic levels since then. In addition to internal combustion engine (ICE) models, Honda positioned year 2024 as its “first year of global expansion” for electric powered two-wheelers and has started launching new models, creating a wide and diverse product line up.

Honda now offers a broad variety of models from commuters for everyday use to larger displacement models for weekend leisure as well as electric vehicles, with an annual production capacity of more than 20 million units in 23 countries and 37 production entities. The company delivers products and services to customers worldwide through a network of more than 30,000 Honda dealers.

Honda will continue its efforts to further solidify its motorcycle business, by providing attractive products and services with a multi-faceted approach, realizing the “joy and freedom of mobility” for a wider range of customers, building a highly efficient business structure, and achieving carbon neutrality, including through electrification.

Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

‘For Honda, motorcycle business is our ‘founder’s business’, and it will continue to be the company’s core business. In the motorcycle business, we have built the trust of our customers through our many products and services, which has enabled us to achieve a cumulative production volume of 500 million units. I would like to thank our customers and all stakeholders who were involved in achieving this milestone, from development to production, sales, and service. Honda will continue to take on the challenge of expanding the joy of our customers around the world.’

The milestone production total will be hit in India, with the Activa, rolling off the production line at the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited (HMSI) Plant 4 in Vittalpur, Gujurat.

–

1948 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. founded

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. founded 1949 First full-fledged motorcycle model, the Dream D-type, launched

First full-fledged motorcycle model, the Dream D-type, launched 1958 First Super Cub model, the Super Cub C100, launched

First Super Cub model, the Super Cub C100, launched 1959 Honda becomes world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer

Honda becomes world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer 1963 Motorcycle production begins in Belgium (first finished motorcycle plant outside Japan)

Motorcycle production begins in Belgium (first finished motorcycle plant outside Japan) 1967 Motorcycle production begins in Thailand

Motorcycle production begins in Thailand 1968 Cumulative global production reaches 10 million units

Cumulative global production reaches 10 million units 1969 The CB750 goes on sale

The CB750 goes on sale 1971 Motorcycle production begins in Indonesia

Motorcycle production begins in Indonesia 1971 Motorcycle production begins in Italy

Motorcycle production begins in Italy 1975 The GL1000 Gold Wing goes on sale

The GL1000 Gold Wing goes on sale 1976 Motorcycle production begins in Brazil

Motorcycle production begins in Brazil 1979 Motorcycle production begins in the USA

Motorcycle production begins in the USA 1980 Motorcycle production begins in Nigeria

Motorcycle production begins in Nigeria 1984 Cumulative global production reaches 50 million units

Cumulative global production reaches 50 million units 1986 The XRV650 Africa Twin joins the range

The XRV650 Africa Twin joins the range 1992 Begins motorcycle production in China

Begins motorcycle production in China 1992 The CBR900RR FireBlade goes on sale

The CBR900RR FireBlade goes on sale 1997 Begins motorcycle production in Vietnam

Begins motorcycle production in Vietnam 1997 Cumulative global production reaches 100 million units (achieved in 48 years)

Cumulative global production reaches 100 million units (achieved in 48 years) 2001 Begins motorcycle production in India

Begins motorcycle production in India 2001 Hornet 600 becomes the first large capacity Honda produced outside of Japan

Hornet 600 becomes the first large capacity Honda produced outside of Japan 2004 Annual production exceeds 10 million units for the first time

Annual production exceeds 10 million units for the first time 2005 Honda introduces the world’s first airbag application for production motorcycles on the GL1800 Gold Wing

Honda introduces the world’s first airbag application for production motorcycles on the GL1800 Gold Wing 2008 Cumulative global production reaches 200 million units (achieved in 2008 Cumulative global production reaches 200 million units (achieved in 11 years from 100 million units)

Cumulative global production reaches 200 million units (achieved in 2008 Cumulative global production reaches 200 million units (achieved in 11 years from 100 million units) 2009 The VFR1200F is unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show – the world’s first dual clutch motorcycle

The VFR1200F is unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show – the world’s first dual clutch motorcycle 2013 Start of motorcycle production in Bangladesh

Start of motorcycle production in Bangladesh 2014 Cumulative global production reaches 300 million units (achieved in 6 years from 200 million units)

Cumulative global production reaches 300 million units (achieved in 6 years from 200 million units) 2014 The Honda Super Cub becomes the most produced motorcycle in history (87 million units sold in 160 countries

The Honda Super Cub becomes the most produced motorcycle in history (87 million units sold in 160 countries 2018 Cumulative annual production exceeds 20 million units for the first time

Cumulative annual production exceeds 20 million units for the first time 2019 Cumulative global production reaches 400 million units (achieved in 5 years from 300 million units)

Cumulative global production reaches 400 million units (achieved in 5 years from 300 million units) 2022 Honda’s electrification journey begins in Europe, with the introduction of the EM1e: scooter that utilises Honda’s Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP) technology

Honda’s electrification journey begins in Europe, with the introduction of the EM1e: scooter that utilises Honda’s Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP) technology 2022 Fireblade celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Fireblade celebrates its 25th Anniversary 2023 Honda introduces its Honda E-Clutch technology

Honda introduces its Honda E-Clutch technology 2024 Honda introduces concept version of its first full sized EV FUN model and new V3 concept engine with unique electrical compressor

Honda introduces concept version of its first full sized EV FUN model and new V3 concept engine with unique electrical compressor 2025 Cumulative global production reaches 500 million units 2025 Cumulative global production reaches 500 million units (within six years from 400 million units)

Cumulative global production reaches 500 million units 2025 Cumulative global production reaches 500 million units (within six years from 400 million units) 2025 The Gold Wing celebrates its 50th Anniversary

Founding of Honda’s Global Motorcycle production sites: