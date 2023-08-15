Hugely popular MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers Championship goes to Europe

MSVR Appointed European Promotional Partner For MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers Series

The Promoters Of The British Superbike Series Will Bring MotoAmerica

King Of The Baggers To European Fans

IRVINE, CA (August 12, 2023) – MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, and MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR), the promoters of the Bennetts British Superbike Series, have inked a deal that will see MSVR become the European promotional partner for the MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers series.

MotoAmerica and MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR) have inked a deal that will see MSVR become the European promotional partner for the MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers series. Photo by Brian J. Nelson.

The hugely popular MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers Championship is truly like no other as it features highly modified American-made Harley-Davidson and Indian V-twin touring motorcycles. The upstart class got rolling in the MotoAmerica series in 2020 as a one-off invitational at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The race was a resounding success and the series grew to a three-round championship in 2021, featuring factory teams from both Indian Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson as well as teams supported by well-known V-twin aftermarket companies. The growth of the championship has continued and the current 2023 season consists of 14 races with a star-studded grid competing in seven of the MotoAmerica rounds, including the series opener on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway during Bike Week in Florida.

This new agreement will see MSVR evaluate different venues, series and events throughout Europe and plan a series of races.

“The growth of the MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers series has been phenomenal and its popularity has brought a lot of new spectators to our championship and in turn a lot of those also become Superbike fans,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Our relationship with MotorSport Vision Racing and Stuart Higgs makes them the perfect partner to help us get the MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers to European race fans.”

MSVR BSB Series Director Stuart Higgs concluded: “I have watched with great interest as the MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers series has captured the attention of fans, the motorcycle industry and the media alike across the USA, with its totally unique, seen-to-be-believed motorsport spectacle. I am confident that we can develop the series to a new European audience and replicate the success already achieved.”

About MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica is North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series. Established in 2014, MotoAmerica is home to the AMA Superbike Championship as well as additional classes including Supersport, Stock 1000, Twins Cup, Junior Cup, and King Of The Baggers. MotoAmerica is an affiliate of KRAVE Group LLC, a partnership including three-time 500cc World Champion, two-time AMA Superbike Champion, and AMA Hall of Famer Wayne Rainey; ex-racer and former manager of Team Roberts Chuck Aksland; motorsports marketing executive Terry Karges; and businessman Richard Varner. For more information, please visit www.MotoAmerica.com and follow MotoAmerica on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.