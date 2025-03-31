Husqvarna Mobility confirms 2025 6DAYS customer support packages

Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to announce full details of the Bike Rental and Race Service packages to be offered during the International 6DAYS Enduro taking place from August 24 th -29 th in Italy.

An exclusive partner to the competition, Husqvarna Mobility will be on site to offer a comprehensive range of services to satisfy the needs of both professional and amateur competitors, and their teams from all around the world.

Husqvarna Mobility’s experienced personnel will be on hand to support all Husqvarna riders participating in the 6DAYS, helping them achieve their best possible results. The range of services on offer will include Husqvarna Bike Rental and Race Service.

Husqvarna Mobility 6DAYS Bike Rental

Husqvarna Mobility offers an exclusive rental program of Husqvarna machines. The following motorcycles are available to aspiring competitors:

2-stroke: TE 300 Heritage

4-stroke: FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, FE 501

The price for the Husqvarna Bike Rental and included Race Service during the 6DAYS is:

2-stroke: € 5.100,00 (incl. VAT)

4-stroke: € 5.500,00 (incl. VAT)

This Bike Rental price includes:

Husqvarna motorcycle for the duration of the 2025 6DAYS

Motorcycle transport costs to Bergamo, Italy

Registration and insurance of the motorcycle for the event

Husqvarna Mobility Race Service for the event

The number of rental bikes is limited, and allocation will be on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. No delivery guarantee can be given for orders received after the order deadline.

Husqvarna Mobility 6DAYS Race Service

Perfected over many years, the Husqvarna Mobility International 6DAYS Enduro Race Service package ensures all Husqvarna riders (rental bike or privately owned) receive the best equipment and professional support, allowing them to focus on racing and achieving their best possible result in the historic competition.

Husqvarna Mobility Race Service highlights:

Access to Husqvarna Mobility service stations

Technical instruction for all Husqvarna riders

Technical assistance for the whole event as permitted under FIM rules

Tools for the service

Motorex lubricants and care products for servicing (engine oil, coolant, chain spray, etc.)

Petrol for race days

Daily update for settings and race information

WP Suspension support

Storage boxes for gloves, goggles, tyres, etc.

Service Points Emergency Assistance (spares, tools, liquids, petrol, drinks, snacks, fruit)

Spare Parts Service (costs of spare parts not included)

Catering (drinks, snacks, fruit, etc.)

One air filter every race day per rider (up to six air filters in total)

First bike service after pre-ride (before technical control)

De-restrict the motorcycle if required

Meal after each race day

The price for the Husqvarna Mobility Race Service (without bike rental) during the 2025 6DAYS is € 1.700,00 (incl. VAT). Unused fuel will not be reimbursed.

The Husqvarna Mobility 6DAYS Bike Rental + Race Service or Race Service must be ordered before 30th of June 2025.

The Husqvarna Mobility team will be welcoming you in Bergamo and guarantee you receive expert technical assistance during your time in Italy.

If you are interested in the service packages get in contact with us [ here