HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES’ 2021 VITPILEN 401 AND SVARTPILEN 401 AVAILABLE NOW

Delivering a dynamic riding experience and a commanding riding position, both the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 share a modern design that is enhanced by a 373.2 cc single cylinder engine, black powder-coated streel trellis frame, low weight and high-performance WP APEX suspension.
The compact engine with striking bronze-colored covers features a Power Asist Slipper Clutch (PASC) – making easy work of assertive cornering – which is paired with the advanced Easy Shift feature to enable clutch-less up and down shifting. Together, these features make the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 the perfect choice for advanced riders looking to attack their urban landscape or beginner riders who want to keep their focus on the road and journey ahead.
Further boosting their performance credentials, both machines feature dependable hydraulic ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS technology with Supermoto ABS functionality for superior braking performance and control in all conditions. Ensuring exact rider feedback when navigating busy urban environments or traversing the twisty roads beyond, adjustable WP APEX 43 mm open cartridge forks and a WP APEX rear shock deliver nimble handling to keep riders comfortable and in control.
With its fresh and simple approach to motorcycling, the Vitpilen 401 is an unassuming hero of the sub-500 cc world. Its surefootedness, light weight and immersive riding position guarantee helmet-hidden smiles. It reacts to the smallest response, moves at the lightest touch and feeds back every road texture through low-slung bars. It’s an all-encompassing and sensory ride, which resonates with new and experienced riders alike.
The Svartpilen 401 is a progressive, rugged motorcycle with timeless appeal, and shod with aggressive tire tread and a tank-mounted luggage rack, is perfect for deeper urban exploration. With confidence inspiring ergonomics, unique style and assertive performance, the Svartpilen delivers a dynamic riding experience and makes no excuses about its rugged appeal.
Accompanying Husqvarna Motorcycles’ range of street motorcycles, the Functional Street Apparel Collection features high-quality products, all designed and made to the highest standards to deliver style and unrestricted movement. To further protect and enhance the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401, an extensive lineup of high-quality Technical Accessories ensures increased durability, personalization and functionality.
The 2021 Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are available from February 2021 onward at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (November 4, 2019) – Rookies of ’79 and Friends – the Official Charity of American Flat Track – announced today another fundraising effort to aid injured riders and their families. Due to the extreme generosity of Indian Motorcycle, the […]
Also new is the launch alongside the BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M of their Competition siblings. The BMW X3 M Competition (fuel consumption combined: 10.5 l/100 km [26.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 239 g/km*) and BMW X4 M Competition (fuel consumption combined: […]