HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES EXTEND CONTRACT WITH ALFREDO GOMEZ

Husqvarna Motorcycles are pleased to announce that Alfredo Gómez will continue with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing through to the end of the 2021 season. Claiming second in the 2019 WESS Enduro World Championship, the Spaniard will target the world championship title next year.

A key member of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, Gómez was a regular front-runner in all eight rounds of the WESS championship with the TE 300i mounted rider consistently battling for race wins and podium results.

Securing three second-place finishes, while coming agonisingly close to winning the Romaniacs Hard Enduro Rallye, Gómez proved his consistency and speed with a total of seven top-10 results in the mixed-discipline series.

In 2018, the Spaniard suffered a serious leg injury during pre-season training, which ultimately derailed his championship aspirations. Fighting to regain his fitness and return to racing, he proved his unwavering determination to succeed by reaffirming his position as one of the world’s best enduro riders during 2019.

With the support of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and with a clean bill of health and fitness he will look to battle for the coveted world title during the next two years.

Alfredo Gómez: “I’m really happy to continue with Husqvarna Motorcycles for another two years. We’ve grown together a lot during the last few years and I have a really strong and enjoyable relationship with everyone in the team – in a way it has become like an extended part of my family. I’m really proud of what we achieved during 2019 by finishing second overall in the WESS Enduro World Championship and always fighting for the victory. When I seriously injured my leg, they stood by me. There was never any pressure to return to the bike early, they just wanted me to get better. I feel like that was when our bond became even tighter than it already was. I’m looking forward to what lies ahead during these next two years and in particular 2020. We’ve shown ourselves as title contenders with the TE 300i and for certain our goal is to become world champions together.”

Diego Clément – Motorsport Manager at Husqvarna Motorcycles: “Alfredo is a perfect fit for Husqvarna Motorcycles, we’re thrilled to have him with us until at least 2021. Technically gifted, he gives 100 per cent every time he races and is always challenging for the victory. Professional, committed and well-received under the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing awning, he is a pleasure to work with. We’re looking forward to continuing this long-standing relationship and have every confidence he can put Husqvarna Motorcycles onto the top step of the podium.”

Andreas Hölzl – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “Alfredo is very much an integral part of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. Extending his contract to 2021 is a pleasure and a natural thing for us to do. He’s one of the most professional and committed riders I’ve been privileged to work with and his return to racing following his horrendous injury at the beginning of 2018 was remarkable. To come back to the very top of the sport and finish runner-up in the 2019 WESS Enduro World Championship shows a true love for what he does. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together with the TE 300i in 2020 and know that he will be a title contender wherever he lines up.”

