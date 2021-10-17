INAUGURAL EUROPEAN JUNIOR E-MOTOCROSS SERIES

TOBIAS SCHARINGER WINS THE 2021 EDITION ABOARD HIS EE 5 MACHINE
Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to have partnered with InFront Moto Racing for the highly successful 2021 European Junior E-Motocross Series. With the ultimate winner mounted aboard the pioneering EE 5 machine, it was the perfect end to the inaugural five-round series for the brand and underlines Husqvarna Motorcycles position as pioneers in electric mobility.

Opening up the chance for future motocross champions to compete at the same events as their MXGP heroes with events in Italy, Germany, France, and Spain, the youngsters were able to fully immerse themselves in the paddock and enjoy close proximity to their Grand Prix heroes.

The European-based series enjoyed a welcoming and positive response from enthusiastic trackside fans at each round and with all eyes on this exciting new format, everyone in attendance gained a better understanding of the innovation behind e-mobility. With the very first season of the European Junior E-Motocross Series now complete, it was undoubtedly a huge success for all involved.

Husqvarna Motorcycles was delighted to see many competitors mounted on EE 5 machinery including the overall series champion, Tobias Scharinger, in what was a truly historic moment for the brand. The young Austrian pieced together a strong season to secure the title and will now choose a brand-new machine from the Husqvarna Motorcycles range as his winning prize.

Additionally, three of the top five riders in the final standings were mounted on EE 5 machinery and every rider who competed in all five rounds will receive an exclusive invitation to attend a three-day training camp with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in the coming days.
