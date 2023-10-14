Indonesian GP: All-Ducati podium in today’s Sprint at Mandalik

Indonesian GP: with an All-Ducati podium in today’s Sprint at Mandalika, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer clinches his fourth consecutive MotoGP Constructors’ World Title. Bastianini and Bagnaia close the race 7th and 8th respectively

Enea Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia finished in seventh and eighth place, respectively at the end of the GP of Indonesia Sprint race held at the Mandalika circuit today on a 13-lap race.

As he got off the line from Row 5 from 13th on the grid, following a complicated qualifying, Bagnaia was unable to make his way through after the start and eventually finished eighth behind teammate Bastianini.

On his return to racing following the Barcelona injury, the rider from Rimini had a pretty positive day. After securing a spot in Q2 thanks to the second-fastest time in Q1, Enea took seventh place at the flag after starting from 11th on the grid.

Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team), today’s race winner, is now the new Championship leader with a 7-point advantage over Bagnaia. Marini and Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) closed second and third, completing an all-Ducati podium. The Italian manufacturer clinched a fourth successive MotoGP Constructors’ title, its fifth in total, when there are still 5 Grands Prix (apart from tomorrow’s GP) remaining before the end of the 2023 season.

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 7th

“It was a very positive day compared to yesterday, this morning, I did well in qualifying, less so in Q2, where I wasn’t able to set a good time, so I started quite far back. But this seventh place today is worth a lot after more than twenty days of inactivity; therefore, aiming for more would have been difficult. I think tomorrow’s race will be very tough, but I will try to give my all and bring home another top-10.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 8th

“Today the track changed a lot, and I was expecting more. The feeling in FP2 was very good, with used tyres I was quite fast, but in Qualifying, I didn’t feel good. My good lap would have been fifth if it was in Q2, but it wasn’t enough. Then, in the race, if you start P13 you already know it will be very difficult, you must put so much effort into gaining positions. I was blocked behind Enea, I was a bit faster today but the only way to get past him would have been to take him out. I tried to leave space to refresh the front tyre, and when I was doing it, I was lapping like the fastest riders. The speed is there, the performance also; I just need to be maybe more aggressive in the first part of the race and in overtakes.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“For the fourth year in a row, we keep the Constructors’ World Title in Bologna, and this success comes on a day when three of our Desmosedici GPs are on the podium. We are very proud of this achievement, which repays all the effort and commitment put in by the men and women of Ducati Corse, who have worked diligently on this project. Thanks to all of them and the riders and teams who contributed to this victory.”

On Sunday, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be out on track for ten minutes of warm-up at 10.40 local time (04.40 CEST), while the Grand Prix of Indonesia, which will be held over 27 laps and 116.10 km, will start at 15.00 local time (09.00 CEST).