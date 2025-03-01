Intense sprint for Aprilia Racing in Buriram

Aprilia Racing’s first sprint race of the 2025 season delivered plenty of thrills. Marco Bezzecchi crossed the line in twelfth, while Lorenzo Savadori, replacing the injured Jorge Martín, finished in twentieth. The day’s surprise came from Ai Ogura, who secured a deserved fourth place on his MotoGP debut for Aprilia. Marco Bezzecchi’s Q2 session was cut short by a minor crash in the closing minutes from which he escaped unscathed as he tried to improve his lap time and target a front-row start. The sprint, starting from ninth position, proved immediately challenging: the dirty side of the grid, with little grip, caused him to lose traction at the start, relegating him to the back. Despite these difficulties, the Italian rider mounted a determined and hard-fought comeback, executing several overtakes to finish twelfth. On the other side of the garage, Lorenzo Savadori, replacing the injured Jorge Martín, completed the sprint in twentieth position. The Trackhouse rookie, Ai Ogura, delivered an exceptional performance, just missing out on the podium in fourth in his first-ever MotoGP sprint race on an Aprilia.