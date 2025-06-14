Jhak Walker Dominates on his way to First NE Pro2 Class Win

June 14, 2025

Cherryville, MO

Round Four

June 8th, 2025
Jhak Walker was a man on a mission this weekend at the Flying W National Enduro. The Beta Factory rider came out swinging with a smoking-fast first test, which was fastest overall in all classes. He struggled a little to find his rhythm in the second test, but so did everyone else, and he managed to take the test victory there too. The third test was thrown out due to an administrative issue. In the next couple of tests, Jhak had to overcome some difficult sections, from helping a rider up who was pinned by his bike, to flooding his bike and squeezing out the air filter to get it back running again. Even with all this, Walker won both of those tests as well. He finished out the last test like he started the day, with everything clicking to complete the sweep of all the tests on the day. Jhak earned his first NE Pro2 win in his career on a day where he was seemingly unbeatable.
Results:
Jhak Walker » 1st Place » NE Pro2

Factory 250 RR

“I came in with a crash on Friday and hurt my hand, so I was a little nervous. I rode around Saturday and felt fine. Starting Sunday, I entered test one and pushed to keep mistakes to a minimum, ultimately finishing the test with an overall win. I was super ecstatic about that. Test two was a little harder to find a flow, and I made a bunch of mistakes, but I still came out with the test win. Test three, I was really impressing myself and hitting my marks, but I smoked a blind tree out of a corner and went flying, and I got up, and my front wheel was insanely offset in the forks. I tried straightening it mid-test, but couldn’t get it to budge, and just rode that test out to find the test got dropped. In between the next test, there was no rider support, so luckily, some nice people lent me tools to help fix my wheel as best as possible. It was still tweaked a little, but not too bad. I finished that test out to yet another test win. Test five, we got everything fixed up, and I went out and put the hammer down. I came into a creek that was deeper than expected, and it caused the bike to flood. I took the air filter out and squeezed it to get the bike to start running again. I again won that test, which was pretty surprising. Test six, I just rode how I know how to ride. I caught my flow and won that test. All in all, everything was great; tires, mechanics, bike, setup, and everything we put into it.”

Photos: Mack Faint

