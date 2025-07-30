KTM AG RESUMES FULL PRODUCTION OPERATIONS

KTM is excited to announce the restart of its production operations in Mattighofen on 28 July, returning to a full-time, five-day work week. This marks a significant milestone for the company and its global community of riders, dealers, and employees.

Production will kick off with the Offroad lineup, as announced last week, and will continue to roll out over the coming weeks. For detailed information on the Offroad range, visit KTM.com. Alongside the Offroad segment, KTM will resume production of its LC4 platform models, including the KTM 690 ENDURO R and KTM 690 SMC R.

KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister expressed his gratitude to the entire KTM family:

“A special thank you goes to our employees, who have made this restart possible through their tremendous dedication, flexibility and team spirit over the past months. Their commitment during one of the most challenging phases has been – and continues to be – a key success factor for the company’s future development,” said Neumeister. “Restarting production gives us the stability we need to fully refocus on quality, customer proximity and further development.”

KTM also extends its sincere thanks to its dealers and partners worldwide for their patience and loyalty during this period.