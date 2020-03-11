KTM and American Flat Track Renew Partnership for 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 10, 2020) – American Flat Track and KTM North America proudly announced today a renewal of their partnership for the 2020 season.

With a successful inaugural 2019 season of participation in American Flat Track, the entire Red Bull KTM Factory Race Team finished within the Top 10 in championship points.

For 2020, KTM is READY TO RACE with its full support behind the winningest rider in the AFT Singles class, Shayna Texter, as she prepares to make another run at the AFT Singles championship aboard her factory-tuned KTM 450 SX-F.

Fans can look forward an expansion of KTM’s wildly successful RIDE ORANGE STREET DEMO TOUR at five events in 2020: the March 28 Yamaha Atlanta Short Track presented by Law Tigers, May 2 Texas Half-Mile, May 30 Red Mile, June 13 Laconia Short Track presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys and July 4 New York Short Track. In 2019, demo rounds at the Atlanta Short Track were booked up before racing began, so fans looking to test ride the latest in KTM’s fleet of machinery are encouraged to pre-register upon arrival.

For more information on KTM’s RIDE ORANGE STREET DEMO TOUR visit www.ktm.com.

“We are very happy that KTM is once again bringing their Ride Orange Street Demo Tour to AFT weekends, complementing their powerful on-track presence,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “Motorcycling is all about the riding experience and our fans can get up close and personal with KTM at AFT venues across the season.”

